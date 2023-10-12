Kerala gold rate today: Price of one sovereign goes up by Rs 280; Check details

Today, one sovereign (pavan) of gold rose by Rs 280 and the total price crossed Rs 43,000. The market price of one sovereign gold is now Rs 43,200.

Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices have gone up today (Oct 12) in Kerala. Rs 1000 was increased five times in the last one week. Today, one sovereign (pavan) of gold rose by Rs 280 and the total price crossed Rs 43,000. The market price of one sovereign gold is now Rs 43,200.

Ever since the Israel-Hamas war, international prices have risen significantly in the last week. Today's market price of one gram of 22 carat gold is Rs.5400. A gram of 18 carat gold costs Rs 4463. The price of silver also rose. A gram of common silver costs Rs 75. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram. According to reports, consumers are selling their gold during the festive period to profit from the price increase.

October gold price at a glance:

October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

October 2 - One sovereign of gold price fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560.

October 3 - A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080.

October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080.

October 5- A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 160. The market price is Rs 41,960.

October 6 - Gold price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign (pavan). The market price is Rs.42,000

October 7- Over sovereign (pavan) gold price rose by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 42,200.

October 7 (afternoon)- Gold price rose by Rs 320 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,520.

October 8- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price - Rs 42,520

October 9- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160. The market price was Rs 42,680.

October 10- Gold price rose by Rs 240 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,920.

October 11- Gold price remains unchanged. The market price continued at Rs 42,920 for one sovereign.

October 12- The gold prices rose by Rs 280 for one sovereign. The market price now is 43,200.