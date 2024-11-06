Kerala Gold Rate November 6 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES; check details

Gold prices in Kerala have risen today (Nov 6) after dropping for consecutive days since the start of the month.

Kerala Gold Rate November 6 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES; check details
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of gold in the state have risen today (Nov 6) by Rs 80 for 8 grams. The market price of 22 carat one sovereign (8 grams) of gold is Rs 58,920.

The gold prices started decreasing from November 1 with a significant drop of Rs 560. On November 2, it dropped further by Rs 120 per 8 grams and the price remained the same for the next couple of days followed by a drop of Rs 120 on November 5.

Gold prices dropped by Rs 800 in November and this was seen as a significant relief for the wedding market.

The price of one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 7,365, while the price of one gram of 18-carat gold is Rs 6,070. There is no change in the price of silver, which is being sold at Rs 102 per gram.

Here’s a summary of the gold price changes in November:

November 1: Gold price drops by Rs 560 with the market dropping to Rs 59,080 for one sovereing

November 2: Gold price drops further by Rs 120 with the market prices at Rs 58,960 for 8 grams

November 3: No change

November 4: No change

November 5: Price drop of Rs 120 per 8 gram of gold as the market price reaches Rs 58,840

November 6: Gold price rises by Rs 80 per 8 grams taking the market price to Rs 58,920

