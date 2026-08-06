Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar met with an Anthropic delegation to discuss collaborations on AI for citizen-centric governance, skilling, research, startups, and the state's proposed AI University, aiming to boost the state's innovation ecosystem.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday held discussions with a senior delegation from artificial intelligence company Anthropic to explore collaboration in areas including citizen-centric governance, skilling, scientific research, startup enablement and the state's proposed AI University initiative.

The meeting at Vidhana Soudha was attended by Anthropic's Head of International Policy Michael Sellitto, Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Home Priyank Kharge, Finance Adviser L K Atheeq and other senior officials.

Strengthening Karnataka's Innovation Ecosystem

In a post on X after the meeting, Shivakumar said the discussions focused on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and opportunities to strengthen Karnataka's innovation ecosystem. "We had a meaningful discussion on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and explored opportunities to collaborate in areas such as citizen-centric governance, skilling, scientific research, startup enablement and our AI University initiative," the Chief Minister said.

He added that Karnataka has consistently embraced technology to improve people's lives and would continue to ensure that AI is developed and deployed responsibly. "As AI continues to shape the future, our focus will be on ensuring that its benefits are inclusive, responsible and accessible to all. Our Government will continue to support collaborative initiatives that strengthen Karnataka's innovation ecosystem, creating better public services and greater opportunities for our people," he said.

Focus on Governance and Security

During the discussions, the Chief Minister also sought Anthropic's expertise on using artificial intelligence to reduce fraud in government systems and enhance the security, confidentiality and efficiency of question paper preparation for examinations conducted by government agencies and educational institutions.

Building a Comprehensive AI Ecosystem

The state government outlined its vision of building an AI ecosystem centred on the proposed AI University, large-scale skilling programmes and support for deep-tech innovation. Both sides also discussed AI-focused certification programmes, including Claude certification under the state's NIPUNA initiative, to strengthen AI talent development.

The discussions further covered the use of AI in healthcare and scientific research, enterprise AI adoption with emphasis on data privacy and data sovereignty, responsible AI practices, and the potential use of AI to improve public services, strengthen cybersecurity and reduce fraud in government systems.

Both sides also explored opportunities to support Karnataka's startup ecosystem, particularly deep-tech ventures, and agreed to continue engagement on AI-led innovation. (ANI)