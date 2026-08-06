At the BRICS Waves Bazaar in Mumbai, senior diplomats and industry leaders called for deeper collaboration in the creative economy. They urged for better co-production policies, distribution networks, and ethical AI to boost storytelling from the Global South.

Senior diplomats, policymakers and industry leaders at the BRICS Waves Bazaar in Mumbai called for deeper collaboration in the global creative economy, advocating streamlined co-production policies, stronger cross-border distribution networks and ethical artificial intelligence (AI) frameworks to boost storytelling from the Global South.

BRICS Waves Bazaar brought together representatives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Government of Maharashtra and the Indonesian Consulate to discuss ways of strengthening creative trade by leveraging technology while preserving cultural heritage.

Maharashtra's Role in Creative Economy

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar described the BRICS Waves Bazaar as a platform to shape the future of the global creative economy and highlighted the state's role as a major production hub. "The BRICS Waves Bazaar is not merely an exhibition; it is a high-powered confluence designed to shape the future of the global creative economy," Shelar said.

He said India was promoting the "Orange Economy" by taking the country's cultural diversity to the global stage, adding that cross-cultural storytelling serves as an important instrument of soft power and helps build lasting diplomatic ties.

Globalizing Local Stories and Content

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chanchal Kumar said local stories have the potential to resonate with global audiences and urged BRICS nations to strengthen commercial partnerships in films, animation, visual effects (VFX) and gaming.

"The BRICS Waves Bazaar brings together creators and buyers, ideas and capital, content and technology," Kumar said, adding that India was ready to share its experience in building stronger creative industry platforms ahead of hosting the WAVES summit in Mumbai in 2027.

Balancing Digital Trade and Cultural Preservation

Rajiv Bodwade, Joint Secretary (MER), Ministry of External Affairs, said globalization should complement efforts to preserve local identities, traditional values and indigenous crafts while expanding digital trade opportunities.

He said technology could help create resilient creative value chains across content and digital industries, adding that the Creative Industries Working Group under BRICS is facilitating market access for women creators across member countries.

Call for Responsible AI and IP Protection

Speaking to ANI, Tjoki Aprainda Siregar, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai, stressed the importance of promoting content based on peace, tolerance and universal human values while strengthening intellectual property (IP) protection.

He also underlined the need for responsible use of artificial intelligence, saying AI should remain under human control and that governments and industry stakeholders must work together to prevent misuse of the technology and safeguard intellectual property rights.

Institutionalising Future Collaborations

The discussions at the BRICS Waves Bazaar also focused on institutionalising co-production treaties, expanding international content distribution networks and strengthening long-term media and entertainment partnerships across the expanded BRICS+ grouping. (ANI)