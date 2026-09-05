JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production increased 3% YoY to 24.65 lakh tonnes in August 2026, driven by a 4% surge in domestic output. Indian operations' capacity utilisation stood at 88%, offsetting an 11% decline in US operations.

August Production Rises on Domestic Strength

JSW Steel’s consolidated crude steel production rose 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 24.65 lakh tonnes in August 2026, with capacity utilisation at its Indian operations standing at 88 per cent during the month, as per an exchange filing shared by the company on Saturday. The growth, that came despite a decline in production at its US operations, which fell 11 per cent year-on-year to 0.78 lakh tonnes, can be largely attributed to the surge in domestic production.

According to the filing, JSW Steel’s production from its Indian operations increased 4 per cent to 23.87 lakh tonnes from 22.95 lakh tonnes in August 2025. Furthermore, in its update, the company noted, “The steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL), a subsidiary of the Company, was transferred on a slump‑sale basis to JSW-JFE Steel Limited (JV company) in March 2026. The production figures relating to the transferred undertaking have been reduced from previous year’s numbers for comparison.”

Q1FY27 Performance Overview

If we talk about the financials, the company’s consolidated production during Q1FY27 stood at 6.59 million tonnes, up 3 per cent year-on-year and 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Excluding BF-3, which remained shut in Q1FY27 for upgradation, production increased 15 per cent year-on-year.

“The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the quarter stood at 94 per cent, excluding Vijayanagar BF‑3, which was under shutdown. Production for the quarter was 6.35 million tonnes, up 3 per cent YoY and 0.3 per cent QoQ. Steel Sales for the quarter stood at 6.02 million tonnes, higher by 4 per cent YoY and lower by 13 per cent QoQ,” the filing read.

Financial Highlights

The company reported quarterly revenue from operations of Rs 47,364 crore and adjusted EBITDA of Rs 9,373 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 19.8 per cent. At the same time, the steelmaker’s adjusted EBITDA rose 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, supported by higher sales realisations, partly offset by higher coking coal prices and other input costs. On the other hand, reported EBITDA stood at Rs 9,383 crore, while profit after tax came at Rs 4,696 crore.

JSW Steel Share Price

JSW Steel shares last closed at Rs 1325 per share, up 16 points or 1.22 per cent against the previous close of Rs 1,309. (ANI)