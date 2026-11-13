India's automobile industry saw record October 2026 performance, with passenger vehicle sales hitting 5.19 lakh units and two-wheeler sales reaching 25.78 lakh units. Growth was supported by strong demand, credit availability, and exports.

India Passenger Vehicle Sales Reach Record Highs in October 2026

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): India's passenger vehicle sales recorded their highest-ever October performance, rising 12.4 per cent year-on-year to 5.19 lakh units in October 2026, while two-wheeler sales increased 16.1 per cent to 25.78 lakh units, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

Passenger vehicle sales stood at 4.62 lakh units in October 2025, while two-wheeler sales were recorded at 22.20 lakh units during the same period last year. Three-wheeler sales also registered strong growth of 25.7 per cent, reaching 1.03 lakh units in October 2026, compared with 82,190 units in the corresponding month last year.

Commenting on the performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said, "The Indian automobile industry continues to witness healthy demand momentum." "The Passenger Vehicle segment achieved its strongest-ever October performance, crossing the significant milestone of 5 lakh units in monthly sales," he added.

According to the segment-wise data, scooter sales surged 31.6 per cent to 10.97 lakh units from 8.34 lakh units a year earlier, while motorcycle sales increased 6.6 per cent to 14.23 lakh units. Menon highlighted that two-wheeler demand continued to benefit from improved credit availability and replacement demand across rural and urban markets. "For Three-Wheelers, last-mile mobility requirements and rapid electrification remain strong structural drivers. Overall, the demand outlook remains positive," he said.

The data further showed that total automobile production, including passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles, increased 28.64 per cent to 36.19 lakh units in October 2026 from 28.13 lakh units in October 2025. Meanwhile, automobile exports registered a 26.06 per cent increase to 6.82 lakh units from 5.41 lakh units in the corresponding month last year.

Two-wheeler exports rose 26.48 per cent to 5.44 lakh units, while three-wheeler exports increased 26.69 per cent to 53,039 units. Scooter exports witnessed particularly strong growth of 80.42 per cent, rising to 85,292 units from 47,274 units in October 2025. Passenger vehicle exports, excluding manufacturers whose data were unavailable, increased 21.79 per cent to 83,716 units from 68,738 units a year earlier. (ANI)