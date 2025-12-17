Reliance Jio New Year Surprise: Plans, Benefits & Free Services Inside
Jio Plans: A super offer for Reliance Jio users. Services worth a whopping ₹35,100 are being offered as a New Year's gift. What are these services? What are the new recharge plans? Let's find out.
A treat for Reliance Jio customers...
Jio announced 'Happy New Year 2026' plans for users who love data, OTT, and AI. Key attractions include unlimited 5G, streaming services, and Google Gemini Pro access.
Jio Hero Recharge Plan
The ₹3,599 annual 'Hero Recharge' plan is a highlight. It offers 2.5 GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G for 365 days. It also includes a free 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription, giving free access worth ₹35,100.
Jio Super Celebrations Monthly Plan
For monthly rechargers, the 'Super Celebration Monthly Plan' at just ₹500 offers 2GB/day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS for 28 days, plus OTT subscriptions like YouTube Premium, Jio Hotstar, and Amazon Prime.
Jio Flexi Plan
The ₹103 'Flexi Pack' provides 5 GB of data and lets users choose their favorite entertainment package. It has a 28-day validity and includes options like Sony LIV, ZEE5, Jio Hotstar, and Sun NXT.
New Year Gift for Jio Customers
Overall, Jio's new year recharge plans enhance the digital experience and offer extra value. Jio is giving an early new year's gift with services like unlimited 5G, OTT, and Google Gemini Pro.
