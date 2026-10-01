On October 1, gold and silver prices remain a focal point for investors monitoring US economic data and Federal Reserve policies. Global and Indian bullion markets showed slight gains recently. In India, retail gold rates vary across cities due to local taxes, making charges, and purity levels.

Gold and silver prices remain in focus as the precious-metals market enters a new month. On October 1, global bullion markets are being closely watched as investors assess fresh economic data and expectations around the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Spot gold remained above $4,155 per ounce in early trading, while US gold futures gained 0.10% to $4,191 per ounce.

The domestic bullion market had ended the previous session on a positive note. Spot gold in India closed September 30 higher, while silver remained steady. MCX gold futures for the December 4 contract also edged higher, whereas silver futures moved lower compared with their previous close.

For consumers, however, international bullion prices are only one part of the picture. Retail gold rates can differ between cities because of local market conditions, taxes and other pricing components. The purity of gold also makes a substantial difference, with 24K representing the highest commonly quoted purity and 22K widely used for jewellery.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: October 1, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,37,250 Rs 1,48,940 Rs 2,40,000 Mumbai Rs 1,37,100 Rs 1,49,570 Rs 2,40,000 Kolkata Rs 1,37,100 Rs 1,49,570 Rs 2,40,000 Chennai Rs 1,37,100 Rs 1,49,570 Rs 2,40,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,37,100 Rs 1,49,570 Rs 2,40,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,37,100 Rs 1,49,570 Rs 2,40,000

The precious-metals market is entering October after a notable move during September. Investors are now monitoring US economic indicators, including the Core PCE Price Index, unemployment figures and Nonfarm Payrolls, as these readings could influence expectations about the Federal Reserve's future policy direction.

Currency movements and crude oil prices are also important factors for bullion markets. Moneycontrol reported that Brent crude futures had moved higher during the previous session, while the rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar. Such global and domestic market movements can influence the direction of precious metals in India.

Gold and silver prices can change during the trading day, while jewellery prices can differ further because of GST, making charges and other applicable costs. Buyers should therefore confirm the final rate with their jeweller before making a purchase.

The rates above provide a city-wise snapshot for readers tracking gold and silver prices on October 1 and comparing bullion prices across major Indian markets.