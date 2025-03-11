Jim Walker's bold call: Time to load up on Indian equities despite valuation worries

Walker forecasted a substantial depreciation of the U.S. dollar, predicting a decline of at least 10% as the American economy slows down. He pointed out that historically, economic downturns in the U.S. have led to a weaker dollar, which, in turn, could benefit emerging markets, particularly in Asia.

Jim Walker's bold call: Time to load up on Indian equities despite valuation worries AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 3:31 PM IST

Jim Walker, Chief Economist at Aletheia Capital, renowned for accurately predicting the 2008 financial crisis, has outlined four key global forecasts for 2025. In an interview to a media organisation, Walker projected a 10% decline in the U.S. dollar, an economic slowdown that, while challenging, will remain manageable, an optimistic long-term outlook for copper, and a strong recommendation for investing in Indian equities.

Economic slowdown and dollar depreciation:

Addressing concerns about a financial crisis reminiscent of 2008, Walker acknowledged that while a slowdown is inevitable, it is unlikely to necessitate the kind of government and central bank interventions seen during the Great Recession. "It will be a pretty painful slowdown, but we can navigate it without extreme measures," he stated. Unlike 2008, he noted, current concerns stem more from economic fundamentals than from banking system vulnerabilities.

Walker forecasted a substantial depreciation of the U.S. dollar, predicting a decline of at least 10% as the American economy slows down. He pointed out that historically, economic downturns in the U.S. have led to a weaker dollar, which, in turn, could benefit emerging markets, particularly in Asia. This depreciation, he suggested, would provide relief to organizations with foreign debt obligations and create investment opportunities in developing economies.

India’s stock market: Strong investment bet:

Walker strongly advocated for increasing investment in Indian equities despite existing valuation concerns. He expressed confidence that India's economic expansion would justify current market prices through improved corporate performance. "India looks better to me now than at any time in the last 30 years in terms of policy stability and certainty," he noted, emphasizing the country's consistent economic policies and market liberalization initiatives.

Copper and gold outlook:

On commodities, Walker maintained a bullish stance on copper, seeing it as a long-term structural investment. He attributed this optimism to the rising demand driven by green energy initiatives, including renewable power, electric vehicles, and carbon reduction targets. According to him, the demand for copper is set to outstrip supply over the next decade, making it a valuable investment.

Walker also expressed a positive outlook on gold, albeit for different reasons. He highlighted growing fiscal deficits and sovereign debt concerns, which he believes will push investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset. "Bad behaviour has its consequences, and people start to lose faith, especially in the currencies that central banks and governments are printing," he remarked, reinforcing gold’s enduring appeal amid financial uncertainty.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Government extends free import policy: Yellow Peas for 3 months, Urad for 1 year AJR

Government extends free import policy: Yellow Peas for 3 months, Urad for 1 year

Stock market update: Sensex crashes 417 points, Nifty slips 130 as US Market sell-off triggers global jitters AJR

Stock market update: Sensex crashes 417 points, Nifty slips 130 as US Market sell-off triggers global jitters

Explainerd Trade tensions, shutdown fears rattle US markets; what's next for investors? AJR

Explained: Trade tensions, shutdown fears rattle US markets; what's next for investors?

Sudha Murthy: Why billionaire philanthropist hasn't bought a new saree in 30 years snt

Sudha Murthy: Why billionaire philanthropist hasn't bought a new saree in 30 years?

Foreign tourist footfall in India hits 1.92 crore in 2023, growth of 124% AJR

Foreign tourist footfall in India hits 1.92 crore in 2023, growth of 124%

Recent Stories

Dhoom 4: Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna; 4 actresses who can bring freshness to the franchise ATG

Dhoom 4: Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna; 4 actresses who can bring freshness to the franchise

Creative Ways to Reuse Old Holi Clothes Eco Friendly Ideas iwh

Reuse Holi Clothes: 7 Creative & Eco-Friendly Ideas

Thalapathy Vijay in trouble: Complaint filed against star for 'insulting' Muslims during his Iftar party; read details RBA

Thalapathy Vijay in trouble: Complaint filed against star for insulting Muslims during his Iftar party

Kedarnath replica in UP's Etawah: Uttarakhand Brahmin body opposes, calls it an affront to sanctity ddr

Kedarnath replica in UP's Etawah: Uttarakhand Brahmin body opposes, calls it an affront to sanctity

8th Pay Commission: From salary HIKE to allowance benefits for central government employees RBA

8th Pay Commission: From salary HIKE to allowance benefits for central government employees

Recent Videos

Shilpa Shetty’s VIRAL Breathing Challenge! Tests Her Limits & Shares Benefits

Shilpa Shetty’s VIRAL Breathing Challenge! Tests Her Limits & Shares Benefits

Video Icon
K Suresh Criticizes NEP Policy: 'They want to saffronise entire education system' | Asianet Newsable

K Suresh Criticizes NEP Policy: 'They want to saffronise entire education system' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Syrians Celebrate as SDF Unite with Interim Govt. What's in the Deal?

World Pulse | Syrians Celebrate as SDF Unite with Interim Govt. What's in the Deal?

Video Icon
Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

Video Icon