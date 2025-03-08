IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Time to build India's answer to android, iOS

Read Full Article

Union Information and Technology Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday challenged the technology giants such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro to develop an operating system for mobile phones. Participating at 32nd ICT Business Awards & DQ Digital Leadership Conclave, an event organised by Dataquest India, " Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "From this stage I would like to give this challenge to our big tech companies like Infosys, TCS and Wipro take up this challenge and develop the operating system for mobile, develop and operating system for our country."

Urging the tech giants to develop an operating system for mobile phones, he further added, "Yes, you have been doing very well in providing the services, time has come when we must become a product nation. And we will support from the government and "

Addressing the event, the Union Minister outlined the government's priority to become a prudent nation in the area of technology. He said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us that vision, has given us that inspiration, and has given us that confidence and resources to really think big. Come up with new solutions. Look at not only solving today's problems, but also lay the foundation for solving future problems. Develop technologies, not just be a service provider to the world, but develop technologies, develop products, and be in that top 5 nations which are maybe someday like G7 and G20 people will start talking of T5. So technology 5, top 5 technology nations, be a part of that. That's the inspiration we keep on getting from him."

The Union Minister spoke about the government's efforts to lead and democratise the landscape of the Artificial Intelligence (AI). He added that five units are being constructed, and this year the country "should see the first made in India chip roll out."

Going further, he highlighted the launch of AI Compute Portal which will be available to researchers, startups, and government agencies, to access highly valued GPUs and high-powered computing resources specifically designed for artificial intelligence (AI) tasks.

He said, "Only yesterday we rolled out the first common compute facility for 14,000 GPUs. These 14,000 GPUs will now be available to all our researchers, students and startups so that they can test their own AI models, algorithms, and create applications which will win the world. That is the vision with which we are moving and hopefully another 12 months from now we should have our own foundational models also"

In response to a question from ANI, the Union Minister stated that the government has established a number of technology-related goals in order to meet the 2047 targets. He also mentioned that the government's third term will be devoted to the development of several autonomous AI models. According to him, the second goal is to create problem-focused tiny models; the third is to create graphics processing units (GPUs); the fourth is to support startups and fifth is to support the talents.

