IRCON International Limited celebrated its 50th foundation day on April 28 in New Delhi. The event marked five decades of its journey in railway and infrastructure development, highlighting its evolution and global projects.

IRCON International Limited marked its 50th foundation day on April 28, highlighting its five-decade journey in railway and infrastructure development and its future expansion plans.

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Golden Jubilee Celebrations

The company "celebrated on 28th April its 50th Foundation Day at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, commemorating five decades of contribution to India's railway and infrastructure development," according to an official release. The Golden Jubilee event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Railways, along with company leadership and industry stakeholders.

As part of the celebrations, IRCON said, "the event featured the launch of a commemorative coffee table book chronicling IRCON International Limited's 50-year journey... and a special film showcasing its landmark projects and engineering milestones."

"The event also recognised employees and project teams through an award ceremony honouring long-standing service and outstanding contributions," the release said.

Evolution and Diversification

Founded in 1976, IRCON has expanded its operations beyond railway construction. "IRCON International Limited has evolved from a railway construction company into a diversified infrastructure organisation with capabilities across railways, highways, metro systems, tunnels... and complex EPC projects," the company said.

Global Reach and Landmark Projects

The PSU has executed projects both domestically and internationally over the years. "Over the past 50 years, IRCON International Limited has delivered around 405 projects in India and 130+ projects across 25 countries," the release noted.

It has been involved in key infrastructure works, including "the Pir Panjal Rail Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir," and continues to contribute to railway electrification and modernisation efforts.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the company said it "remains focused on expanding its presence across new infrastructure sectors for Viksit Bharat 2047, while further strengthening its global footprint." (ANI)