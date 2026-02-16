Invideo and Google Cloud expanded their partnership to launch AI-powered filmmaking pipelines. The collaboration uses Google's AI infrastructure, including Veo and Imagen, to help studios produce long-form, studio-quality cinematic content.

Invideo announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud on Monday to debut a new suite of enterprise-grade filmmaking production pipelines designed for the global media and entertainment industry. The collaboration integrates Invideo's creative interface with Google Cloud's AI infrastructure and generative media models to provide media studios, production houses, and broadcast networks with the technical capacity to produce long-form, studio-quality content.

Leveraging Google's AI Ecosystem

The initiative leverages Google's full suite of generative media models on Vertex AI, including Veo and Imagen, to orchestrate stages of production from text-to-image and cinematic video to synchronised music and speech within a single workflow.

The partnership announced in New Delhi, utilises Google Cloud's AI Hypercomputer architecture, which integrates performance-optimised TPUs and GPUs, to train custom AI models. This infrastructure provides the computational velocity required to maintain visual consistency across complex narratives, moving beyond the short-form content that currently dominates the AI media market.

A Vision for Storytellers

"Invideo exists to support storytellers. We've built a platform that serves 30 million creators. Now we're focused on the future of filmmaking--not as just a technology provider, but as a true partner to filmmakers. With Google Cloud, we're building end-to-end AI pipelines that empower filmmakers to bring their vision to screen while making economic sense for the industry. When AI works for filmmakers creatively and financially, everyone wins," said Sanket Shah, CEO and Co-founder, Invideo.

Advanced Production Features

The technology allows for the generation of 4K cinematic dailies from natural language prompts, enabling directors to experiment with lighting, blocking, and pacing in real-time. It also incorporates Gemini for intelligent scene analysis across a 1-million token context window to ensure narrative continuity. Audio capabilities include synchronised 48kHz stereo music via Lyria and multilingual speech synthesis through Chirp, which allows production houses to localise dialogue without losing the original performance's timing.

Reimagining Cinematic Possibilities

"Filmmaking has always been an evolving art form, and today, AI is opening a new chapter where creators can bring concepts to life that were previously out of reach. By partnering with invideo, we're delivering end-to-end pipelines that combine computational capacity, custom capabilities, and cinematic craft. This enables studios to move beyond technical limitations and friction, and reimagine the possibilities of what can be brought to the screen," said Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Google Cloud in India.

Showcase, Transparency, and Market Impact

To ensure transparency, the framework includes SynthID to embed imperceptible watermarks in generated assets. The partnership will be showcased at the India AI Film Festival on February 17, at the Qutub Minar. At the event, Invideo will announce three feature films developed in collaboration with major Indian production houses using these enterprise offerings.

The global AI in media and entertainment market is projected to reach USD 66.5 billion by 2032, and this collaboration aims to address the specific needs of long-form cinematic storytelling within that growing sector. (ANI)