Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire The Missing Link, an award winning Australian cybersecurity services specialist firm with capabilities across the full stack of cyber solutions.

This strategic investment further strengthens Infosys' cybersecurity capabilities, while bolstering its presence in the fast-growing Australian market, and reaffirms its continued commitment to global clients to navigate their digital transformation journey.

Acquisition strengthens Infosys' cybersecurity and cloud capabilities across Australia and Asia

Headquartered in Australia, The Missing Link brings to Infosys, a group of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals consisting of Red Team, Blue Team, and a state-of-the-art Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC) adding to the network of Infosys' global cyber defense centers. The Missing Link's accomplished cybersecurity practice provides strategic advice, offensive and defensive security services and tactical support, cybersecurity risk assessments & compliance, and managed services. The company has been serving leading global enterprises in collaboration with market leading technology products, further complemented by its innovative proprietary solutions and accelerators. Their solutions help protect networks, secure assets and equip staff with the tools to mitigate cyber-attacks. Together, Infosys and The Missing Link will be able to offer clients cutting-edge full-stack cybersecurity services covering all aspects of a customer's business, data, systems and networks.

Satish HC, EVP, Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "Technology led transformation and securing the enterprise are amongst the highest priorities for global corporations.Together with The Missing Link, and our cloud offering Infosys Cobalt, we aim to usher in the new wave of differentiated value to customers, with specialized end-to-end cybersecurity offerings and solutions. We are excited to welcome The Missing Link and their leadership team to Infosys."

Alex Gambotto, Founder & CEO, The Missing Link said, "As we take this exciting next step in our journey, I am proud of all we have accomplished together over the last 27 years. Our team has worked tirelessly to build a company that delivers excellence, innovation, and value to our clients and partners with our core ethos of under promise and overdeliver. I am thrilled that The Missing Link will be joining Infosys. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for us, allowing The Missing Link to leverage the immense expertise, platforms, and global reach of Infosys to better serve our customers and expand our capabilities. While our ownership may change, our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions remains unwavering. We are confident that together, we can create even greater value for all our clients, partners, and team."

Investment Bank TH Global Capital advised The Missing Link on the transaction.

The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 (i.e. quarter ending June 30, 2025), subject to customary closing conditions.

About The Missing Link

Established in 1997, The Missing Link was born from a vision to help businesses achieve their goals with the right IT solutions and services. Headquartered in Australia, The Missing Link is a cybersecurity and cloud services specialist, delivering services across the entire spectrum of IT strategy, technology roadmap, project management, cybersecurity, risks assessments & mitigation and automation services. Their highly skilled team of IT specialists includes Cybersecurity, IT Infrastructure/Cloud and Robotic Process Automation & Generative AI experts, with many years of experience and a commitment to delivering first-class solutions that exceed customers' expectations.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

