Industry leaders welcomed the Delhi EV Policy, 2026, as a major boost for sustainable transport. They said it will accelerate EV adoption, reduce fuel imports, and position Delhi as a leader in clean mobility, supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Industry Leaders Welcome Policy for Clean Mobility Push

Industry leaders on Thursday welcomed the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, 2026, saying it will accelerate electric vehicle adoption, reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, and position the national capital as a leader in clean mobility.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of ASSOCHAM's National Conference on "Building India an Electric Mobility Hub for Viksit Bharat", ASSOCHAM President and Uno Minda Group Chairman Nirmal K. Minda said the policy would provide a major boost to the country's transition towards sustainable transportation while supporting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Strengthening India's Clean Mobility Transition

"The biggest benefit will be to the environment, while our dependence on imported fossil fuels will reduce, helping us move towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Minda said, congratulating Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on introducing the policy. He said two-wheelers account for the largest share of fossil fuel consumption, followed by passenger vehicles and buses, and electrifying these segments would significantly strengthen India's clean mobility transition.

Call for Greater Government Support

Minda noted that localisation in the two-wheeler segment is already strong, while passenger vehicles continue to face challenges. He said ASSOCHAM is working with the government on business-related issues, including rationalisation of certain duties, and added that the industry's suggestions are receiving a positive response. Drawing a comparison with China, he said India currently produces around 4-5 million vehicles annually, with electric vehicles accounting for only 7-8 per cent despite rapid growth, while China manufactures nearly 32 million vehicles every year, about half of them electric. "To reach a 50 per cent EV share, we need to focus on production costs, R&D and domestic manufacturing," Minda said, stressing the need for greater government support for research, innovation, localisation and semiconductor manufacturing to reduce dependence on imported components.

JBM Group Pledges Support for EV Ecosystem

Echoing similar views, Nishant Arya, Chairman of ASSOCHAM's National Council on Green Mobility and Vice Chairman of JBM Group, described the policy as a significant step for the national capital region. "In the long term, EV adoption and penetration will take Delhi to a leadership level," Arya told ANI.

He said JBM Group remains committed to strengthening the electric mobility ecosystem by expanding public transport solutions, charging infrastructure and battery technologies. "JBM has been focused on electric mobility from the beginning. It has been providing EV ecosystem solutions. We will support public transport, charging and batteries. We will do our best to make it effective," he said.

Expanding Leadership in E-Bus Market

Arya added that JBM would continue to maintain its leadership position in the electric bus segment after emerging as India's largest electric bus company in the previous financial year as well as the first quarter of the current fiscal. "Nearly 10,000 electric buses have been booked. We definitely have multiple targets in the future, and we will continue to expand on those," he said.

Delhi EV Policy 2026: Key Provisions

The Delhi Government on Wednesday notified the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026, which came into effect on July 1 and will remain operational until March 31, 2030.

The policy retains a purchase incentive of up to Rs 30,000 for electric two-wheelers and introduces an additional Rs 10,000 incentive for scrapping old vehicles. From April 1, 2028, all new two-wheelers registered in Delhi must be electric.

For the three-wheeler segment, purchase incentives have been increased to Rs 50,000, along with an additional Rs 25,000 scrappage incentive. From January 1, 2027, all new L-5 category auto-rickshaws registered in Delhi will be electric, enabling a complete transition of the segment to clean mobility. (ANI)