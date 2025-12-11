IndiGo is offering a Rs 10,000 travel voucher to passengers affected by major flight disruptions between December 3 and 5. The disruptions, caused by crew shortages and airport congestion, resulted in significant delays.

IndiGo has announced a Rs 10,000 travel voucher for passengers who were stuck for hours during the massive flight disruption between December 3 and 5. The airline said the gesture is meant to make up for the inconvenience caused after a severe crew shortage and heavy airport congestion led to widespread delays and cancellations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The vouchers can be used for any IndiGo flight over the next 12 months, giving affected passengers flexibility to plan future travel.

Why IndiGo Is Offering This Compensation

For three days, travellers across multiple airports were left waiting endlessly as flights were grounded or delayed. Acknowledging the chaos, IndiGo said customer care remains its top priority.

“Many customers travelling on December 3, 4 and 5 were stranded for long hours… We will offer Rs 10,000 travel vouchers to those severely impacted,” the airline said.

This offer comes on top of government-mandated compensation of Rs 5,000–Rs 10,000 for last-minute cancellations.

Scroll to load tweet…

Are You Eligible for the Rs 10,000 Voucher?

You are likely eligible if you:

Had a booking on December 3, 4 or 5, and

Were stranded for several hours due to delays or airport congestion

IndiGo is identifying customers based on travel records and delay duration. If your booking was through a travel platform, your contact details might not be updated in IndiGo’s system.

How to Claim Your IndiGo Rs 10,000 Voucher

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide for affected passengers:

1. Check Your Email and SMS

IndiGo has started sending notifications containing voucher details to eligible customers.

2. If You Booked Through Travel Apps/Websites

The airline may not have your latest contact information. In this case, IndiGo has requested passengers to write to: customer.experience@goindigo.in

Make sure to include:

Your PNR

Full name

Date of travel

A screenshot or copy of your booking

Your mobile number

This helps IndiGo verify your case quickly.

3. Know Your Voucher Benefits

Value: Rs 10,000

Validity: 12 months

Usable on any IndiGo flight (domestic or international)

Redeemable during bookings on the IndiGo website or app

What About Refunds for Cancelled Flights?

IndiGo says refunds for most cancelled flights during the disruption have already been processed. For those who booked via travel partners, refund actions have begun but may take slightly longer due to system updates.

If you still haven’t received your refund, IndiGo recommends contacting them using the same email ID.

IndiGo Says It’s Working to Restore Trust

The airline has apologised for the disruptions and promised smoother operations going forward.