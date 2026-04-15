The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is set to become operational in May, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal announced. An India-EU FTA is expected to be signed before the end of the current calendar year, with US BTA talks also set to resume.

Key FTA Milestones: UK and EU

The India Free Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom is set to become operational in May, marking a conclusion to the long-standing trade negotiations, said Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal. "We expect the Free Trade Agreement related to the UK to come into operation in the month of May sometime," the Commerce Secretary said.

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The negotiations for the India-EU FTA is also set to conclude with the signing expected before the end of the current calendar year. The ministry aims to bring the pact into force within the current financial year. "FTA with the EU is likely to be signed before the end of this calendar year, and try to get it into operation before the end of this financial year," the Commerce Secretary stated.

Expanding Global Trade Footprint

Resuming Talks with the United States

He also shared that the negotiations for the India-United States Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) will also resume this month. An Indian delegation is set to visit the United States from April 20 to April 22 to take forward the discussions. This follows an interim trade deal announced on February 2, 2026, and a joint statement released on February 7.

Progress with Other Partners

India concluded negotiations for the India-New Zealand FTA, where domestic processes for signing and ratification now take place. Reviews for existing agreements continue, including the 11th round of negotiations for the India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Negotiations continue with Australia for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and with Sri Lanka for an Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA).

The Commerce Secretary highlighted other active discussions involving Peru, Chile, Israel, Canada, and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Terms of Reference are finalized for negotiations with the Philippines, Maldives, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Navigating US Trade Measures

Agarwal noted that the United States removed 25 per cent additional ad valorem tariffs on February 7. However, a US Supreme Court judgment on February 20 invalidated reciprocal tariffs while Section 232 tariffs and exemptions continue. The U.S. government subsequently issued executive orders imposing 10 per cent tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 on certain products, effective February 24.

"Meanwhile, two Investigations under section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 initiated by US: Excess Capacity (Against 16 economies, including India), Forced labor (Against 60 economies, including India)," the Ministry said.

Record-High Export Growth

These trade developments occur as India's cumulative exports reach a record high for the 2025-26 financial year. Merchandise and services exports reached an estimated 860.09 billion dollars, representing a 4.22 per cent growth from the 825.26 billion dollars recorded in the previous year. (ANI)