India's VC market grew for the second year, hitting USD 16 billion in 2025. A Bain & IVCA report finds investors are now focusing on profitability and clear monetization, with AI, Q-commerce, and clean energy being key investment themes.

India's venture capital (VC)/growth equity market continued its upward trajectory in 2025, reaching approximately USD 16 billion and logging its second consecutive year of growth. Looking ahead, "investor conviction is expected to concentrate around tech-first and infrastructure-led themes, including AI and generative AI, Q-commerce enablement, and clean energy," according to a joint report by Bain & Company and IVCA.

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As per the report, capital is likely to increasingly flow to models demonstrating clear monetization and governance discipline. The findings noted a sustained shift toward profitability-led capital deployment, with structural growth tailwinds from 2025 extending into the current year.

Shift Towards Profitability-Led Investment

"Investor focus shifted decisively from growth-at-all-costs to profitability, unit economics, and cash flow visibility, deprioritizing top-line-driven valuation narratives," the report stated.

The landscape is currently shaped by domestic macro resilience, characterized by a "strong GDP growth of approximately 7.5 per cent and sustained public capex." Rising consumer spending and digital inclusion continue to support technology adoption despite global headwinds. Investors are now prioritizing margin sustainability and credible breakeven paths over simple scale.

Focus on Innovation-Led Themes

"AI/generative AI platforms are shifting from experimentation to demonstrable ROI, with differentiated data assets and proprietary models supported by deep technical talent and policy momentum," the report noted.

Regulatory reforms have played a critical role in this transition. The "extension of tax holidays for DPIIT-registered start-ups, increased ESOP flexibility for founders at IPOs, and expanded anchor allocations to insurance and pension funds have simplified IPO norms." These changes strengthened exit visibility and deepened domestic institutional demand, contributing to improved IPO absorption.

"2025 saw a rebalancing of investor interest toward innovation-led themes, moving away from traditional sectors such as BFSI seen in previous years. This shift toward these sectors was further supported by government initiatives such as RDI and a maturing domestic ecosystem," the report observed.

Q-Commerce and Clean Energy

In the Q-commerce sector, capital is increasingly flowing toward shared infrastructure platforms, such as dark stores and warehousing networks. This shift lowers entry barriers for direct-to-consumer brands through asset-light scaling models.

Meanwhile, clean energy remains a significant draw for investment, driven by policy tailwinds and expanding green financing instruments.

Outlook: Disciplined Deployment in a Fertile Environment

Deployment discipline remains high across the board. The report highlighted that several venture capital funds have recently raised or are currently raising capital for deployment in 2026. This signals a fertile funding environment for firms that emphasize sustainable profitability and clear monetization pathways.

"Capital remains available, with several VC funds signaling a potential fertile funding environment ahead. Deployment discipline remains high, with stronger emphasis on sustainable profitability, clear monetization pathways, strong governance mechanisms, and more predictable exit outcomes over growth at all costs," the report stated.

India's VC/growth ecosystem continues to mature, marked by disciplined capital deployment, increased comfort with exit pathways, tighter governance, and clearer visibility into durable value creation. Resilient consumption, sustained public capex, and increased digital infrastructure spending support this momentum. These conditions for steady, disciplined expansion are expected to remain intact. (ANI)