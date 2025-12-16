India's trade deficit is likely to remain stable around November levels, says a Nuvama report. A weaker rupee is expected to support exports and moderate imports, keeping the trade gap in check despite a softening export performance.

The trade deficit of the country is likely to settle around current levels of November in the near to medium term, with a weaker rupee expected to help keep the gap between exports and imports under control, according to a report by Nuvama.

Factors Influencing Trade Deficit

The report stated that the overall export performance in FY26 so far has continued to soften. It added that the moderation in global trade could put additional pressure on India's export outlook in the coming months. In this situation, developments related to the India-US trade deal will be an important factor to watch, as it could influence the future direction of exports.

The report stated, "Deficit may settle around current levels; INR weakness to help" Despite the slowdown in exports, the depreciation of the Indian rupee is expected to provide some support. A weaker rupee makes Indian goods cheaper for foreign buyers, which can help exports over time. It can also discourage imports by making them costlier. As a result, the underlying trend in India's trade deficit is expected to remain in check in the near to medium term.

The report also highlighted that exports may continue to move in a slow lane, but imports are also likely to remain moderate due to persistently weak domestic demand. This means that while India may not see a sharp jump in exports immediately, the trade deficit may not widen significantly either. Over the medium term, the fall in the rupee is expected to help keep a check on the trade deficit.

November Trade Data Analysis

The trade data of November showed a sharp improvement in India's goods trade. The deficit narrowed by USD 17 billion to USD 25 billion, mainly due to a steep fall in gold imports. The core trade deficit, which excludes oil and gold, also improved, falling by USD 4 billion to USD 10 billion.

Sharp Decline in Gold Imports

One of the key highlights was the sharp decline in gold imports, which dropped to USD 4 billion in November from USD 15 billion in October. This fall played a major role in reducing the overall trade deficit during the month.

Merchandise Trade Performance

Merchandise exports showed a strong rebound, rising 19 per cent year-on-year in November after contracting 12 per cent in October. Merchandise imports, on the other hand, slowed sharply, growing just 2 per cent year-on-year in November compared to 17 per cent in October. However, on a three-month moving average basis, imports grew 11 per cent year-on-year, with core imports rising 12 per cent, reflecting strong demand for electronics, chemicals and machinery.

So the report outlined that while exports remain under pressure, moderation in imports and rupee weakness could help keep India's trade deficit stable in the coming months. (ANI)