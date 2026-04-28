A new EY-FICCI report states India's tourism growth will come from niche areas like event, culinary, and wellness tourism. Event-led travel, in particular, shows a huge economic multiplier effect, boosting sectors like hospitality and retail.

India's next phase of tourism growth is expected to be driven by niche, experience-led and high-value segments, according to a report by EY and FICCI. The report highlighted that India is witnessing the emergence of several high-potential tourism segments which, if strategically developed, can significantly boost inbound tourism.

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Event Tourism as a Key Driver

Among the key segments, event and concert tourism has emerged as a major driver of travel demand. Large-scale events are increasingly attracting domestic as well as international audiences. The report cited the example of a Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad, which generated an estimated Rs 641 crore (US$68.6 million) in economic impact, with a large number of attendees travelling from outside the host city. Such events demonstrate the multiplier effect of event-led tourism by driving visitor inflow, boosting destination visibility, and supporting sectors like hospitality, transport and retail.

The report also noted that integrating event tourism with MICE infrastructure can help position India as a global hub for conferences and entertainment-led travel. It stated "Event tourism not only drives direct revenue but also enhances destination visibility, strengthens brand perception, and stimulates allied sectors such as hospitality, transport, and retail".

High-Potential Niche Segments

Culinary Tourism

Culinary tourism is another segment identified as having strong potential. India's diverse food culture offers opportunities to create immersive experiences such as food trails, cooking workshops, and chef-led events, which can attract global travellers while supporting local economies.

Spiritual and Wellness Tourism

The report also highlighted the importance of spiritual and wellness tourism, where India already holds a strong global position through practices like yoga, meditation, and Ayurveda. It said "Practices such as yoga, meditation, and Ayurveda attract millions of international visitors seeking holistic well-being. With increasing global interest in mental health and wellness, this segment offers significant growth potential.

Wildlife and Nature Tourism

Wildlife and nature tourism was also identified as a key area, with India's biodiversity and national parks attracting international visitors. Sustainable development in this segment can contribute to conservation efforts while generating income for local communities.

Emerging and Premium Opportunities

Emerging segments such as space and science tourism are opening new opportunities. With institutions like ISRO gaining global recognition, India can develop experiential tourism around space missions. Regions like Ladakh are also emerging as astro-tourism hubs due to clear night skies.

The report further pointed to growing demand for women-centric tourism, driven by the rise of solo women travellers seeking safe and inclusive travel experiences. Developing secure and accessible offerings can help India tap into this expanding segment.

Premium segments such as golf tourism and sports tourism also offer strong growth potential. India's heritage golf courses and scenic locations can attract high-spending travellers, while sports tourism, including international events and training ecosystems, can enhance destination visibility and drive year-round demand.

Economic Contribution and Outlook

India's tourism sector contributes around Rs 21 trillion to GDP and supports over 46 million jobs, while foreign tourist arrivals stood at about 9.9 million in 2024, remaining modest compared to competing destinations.