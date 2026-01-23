At the Shanghai Business Cooperation Forum, Consul General Pratik Mathur positioned India as the world's fastest-growing economy. He cited a stable policy environment, the India AI Mission, and a thriving startup ecosystem as key growth drivers.

India's stable policy environment, predictable and reform-oriented investment climate, have ensured India's emergence as the world's fastest growing major economy in recent times, Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur said on Friday.

Addressing the 11th edition of the Shangai international Business Cooperation Forum, Mathur described India as a "growth pole attracting major investor interest" according to a post by the consulate on the social media platform X Speaking to a full house of 400 to 500 investors and partners, Mathur delivered a keynote that positioned the nation as a shining light in the global economy.

India - A Growth Pole attracting major investor interest 🇮🇳🌍📈 From #Davos to #Shanghai, 🇮🇳 shines bright ☀️#EaseOfDoingBusiness #AIImpactSummit #FourthLargestEconomy 💼💻🚀 ➡️ Consul General @PratikMathur was honoured to deliver the keynote address 🎤 at the 11th Edition of… pic.twitter.com/ZXdUiTDrnb — India In Shanghai (@IndiaInShanghai) January 23, 2026

Focus on AI and People-Centric Policies

Central to this discussion was the "India AI Mission," which aims to build a comprehensive AI ecosystem rooted in the principle of "AI for All." The Consul General spoke at length about the "increasing global interest in the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026," that india is set to host on February 19-20 as well as inclusive, people-centric policies like "Bhashini" .

Bhashini is an Indian government project developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under its National Language Translation Mission. These efforts, he said have helped foster the "world's largest start-up ecosystem with 100,000+ startups," yielding a steady growth of unicorns across fintech, deep-tech, and green technology.

A Sustained Growth Juggernaut

The Consul General's remarks centred on the "remarkable, sustained growth juggernaut which is the Indian economy," underscoring India's transition into the world's fourth-largest economy and its trajectory toward future expansion.

Mathur spotlighted pivotal Government of India initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Digital India', describing them as "important drivers of this growth momentum" that have successfully propelled the country through various global rankings.

Reforms and Investor-Friendly Ecosystem

A major focus of the forum was the burgeoning technology and startup landscape. Highlighting the "remarkable successes of Startup India," Mathur briefed the international audience on future-oriented strategic sectors.

During an interactive Q&A session that followed his addresss, Mathur detailed the systemic reforms revitalising sectors such as manufacturing, connectivity, taxation, and corporate governance. He specifically noted the "liberalized FDI norms allowing 100 % FDI in multiple sectors," which have established a "transparent, rules-based ecosystem for foreign investors."

Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'

As the evening concluded, partners and collaborators explored avenues for building "resilient supply chains" to support the vision of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat." These efforts are seen as critical steps toward the realisation of the "dream of Viksit Bharat," ensuring India remains at the forefront of the evolving global economic order.