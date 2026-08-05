Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) reported a 42.05% month-on-month and 180.09% year-on-year rise in traded gas volume for July 2026, reaching 11.64 million MMBtu. Domestic HPHT gas accounted for 57.17% of the total volume.

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded gas volume reached 11.64 million MMBtu (293.21 MMSCM) in July 2026, marking a 42.05 per cent month-on-month (MoM) increase and a substantial 180.09 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise.

A total of 283 trades were completed during the trading period, according to official market data released by the exchange.

Volume Breakdown and Key Contributors

Domestic High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) gas accounted for approximately 57.17 per cent of the overall traded volume, driven by City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities securing supply for D-PNG and T-CNG demand.

Free market gas comprised the remaining 42.83 per cent of total volume traded during the month. Producers traded nearly 23.72 MMSCM (million standard cubic meters) of domestic gas featuring pricing freedom across multiple key locations, including delivery points at Bokaro (CBM), Jaya, Hazira - ONGC, Suvali, and Shahdol.

Exchange-traded physical deliveries for the month totalled 9.79 million MMBtu (7.95 MMSCMD).

Gas Price Index Movements

The Indian Gas Exchange benchmark price index, GIXI, registered at Rs 1,837/USD 19.17 per MMBtu for July 2026. The index recorded an increase of 3.94 per cent MoM and jumped by 79.73 per cent YoY.

Regional Price Variations

Regional indices exhibited varied price movements during the monthly period. GIXI-West settled at Rs 1,881/USD 19.63 per MMBtu, rising 6.41 per cent MoM, while GIXI-East recorded Rs 1,741/USD 18.16 per MMBtu, reflecting a slight decline of 0.30 per cent MoM. GIXI-Dahej stood at Rs 1,870/USD 19.51 per MMBtu, up by 4.67 per cent compared to the previous month.

Operational Updates

During the operational period, IGX executed its initial trade at the Shahdol Delivery Point. The platform currently provides trading operations across 19 delivery points, comprising 6 LNG terminals, 9 domestic gas field landfall points, and 4 pipeline interconnections.