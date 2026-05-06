India's power distribution sector is poised for a major overhaul with an Rs 11.2 trillion capex pipeline by 2035. The focus is shifting from smart meter installation to leveraging data and AI/ML for measurable outcomes and efficiency.

Rs 11.2 Trillion Capex to Transform Power Distribution

India's power distribution sector is poised for a major transformation, with an estimated Rs 11.2 trillion capital expenditure pipeline through 2035 set to drive the next phase of reforms, as the smart metering programme shifts focus from installations to measurable outcomes, Vivek Goel, Chief Engineer (Distribution Planning & Technology), Central Electricity Authority (CEA), said today.

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"The Rs 11.2 trillion distribution capex roadmap highlights the scale of transformation ahead, but the sector must now move from deployment to outcomes leveraging data, strengthening reliability and enabling intelligence-driven operations," Goel told ANI on the sidelines of the 4th Smart Metering Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Focus on Infrastructure and Digitalisation

Highlighting infrastructure capacity, he said the distribution transformer base currently stands at around 8 lakh MVA, which is critical for system reliability. He added that the number of service stations is expected to rise to around 55,000 by 2030 from about 45,000 at present.

Goel said the roadmap includes expansion of digital infrastructure, increased automation, a sharp rise in SCADA-enabled towns and deployment of nearly 35 crore smart meters by 2035. He emphasised that interoperability across hardware and software systems will be essential to ensure scalability and prevent vendor lock-in.

Evolving Smart Metering with AI/ML

Smart metering, he said, must evolve beyond billing to enable advanced applications such as loss reduction, demand response, predictive maintenance and revenue optimisation through artificial intelligence and machine learning. He also stressed the need for capacity building within discoms to adopt new technologies effectively.

"We have a strong push under Make in India, with a focus on indigenisation of power distribution equipment. We must move beyond smart metering alone. Over 6.5 crore smart meters have already been installed, and the Ministry has directed discoms to scale up AI/ML use cases from pilot stages," he added.

Implementation Status and Key Challenges

During the event, Atul Kumar Bali, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India and Director, National Smart Grid Mission, said reliable communication infrastructure remains the backbone of the transformation. Smart meters, he said, are critical for grid management, renewable energy integration, electric vehicle support and data-driven operations.

On the sidelines of the event, Bali told ANI that nearly 1.5 lakh smart meters are being added, with the government targeting over 10 crore installations by FY27. He noted that key challenges include deployment issues in some states, consumer resistance and the need for better communication strategies. Concerns over billing accuracy are being addressed through awareness campaigns and the provision of check meters, he added.

Success Stories and Data-Driven Insights

Stakeholders at the conference noted that states such as Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab are leading implementation, demonstrating improvements in billing efficiency, enhanced revenue realisation and reduction in aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses.

The conference also highlighted the growing role of smart meter data in energy auditing, demand forecasting and efficient grid management. Experts emphasised the importance of feeder and distribution transformer analytics in improving reliability and reducing losses.

Discussions further underscored the need to enhance visibility of distributed energy resources such as rooftop solar, electric vehicles and battery storage, noting that AI/ML tools can significantly improve hosting capacity analysis and optimise network investments. (ANI)