India's overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15+ edged down to 55.0% in April 2026. Female LFPR also moderated to 33.9%. Despite this, the unemployment rate remained broadly stable at 5.2%, per PLFS data.

Overall Labour Participation Softens

India's overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above showed a slight softening in April 2026, edging down to 55.0% from 55.4% in March 2026 and 55.6% in April 2025, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Monthly Bulletin released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The decline was broad-based across regions. "In rural and urban areas, LFPR was recorded at 57.5% and 50.1%, respectively," the release noted. On a year-on-year basis, the overall LFPR remained lower by 0.6 percentage points, with rural and urban LFPR declining by 0.5 and 0.6 percentage points, respectively, compared to April 2025.

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Female Labour Force Participation Moderates

Female labour force participation also moderated marginally. The female LFPR for age 15 years and above stood at 33.9% in April 2026, against 34.4% in March 2026. The MoSPI bulletin said, "Female LFPR in rural and urban areas was recorded at 38.2% and 25.0%, respectively." Compared to April 2025, the overall female LFPR declined by 0.3 percentage points from 34.2% to 33.9%. While rural female LFPR remained unchanged, urban female LFPR saw a sharper fall of 0.7 percentage points over the year.

Employment and Worker Population Ratio

Despite the softer participation, employment conditions in urban areas showed relative stability. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas remained unchanged at 46.8% in April 2026, the same level as recorded in March 2026. The overall WPR was estimated at 52.2% in April 2026, compared to 52.6% in March 2026 and 52.8% in April 2025. In rural areas, the WPR stood at 54.9% in April 2026, down from 55.5% in March 2026 and 55.4% in April 2025.

Unemployment Rate Remains Broadly Stable

On the unemployment front, the overall rate remained broadly stable. The Unemployment Rate (UR) among persons of age 15 years and above was 5.2% in April 2026, compared to 5.1% in both March 2026 and April 2025. Urban UR eased marginally to 6.6% in April 2026 from 6.8% in March 2026, while the rural UR increased slightly to 4.6% from 4.3% during the same period. "UR in both rural and urban areas maintained broadly the same level on year-on-year comparison," the release said.

The gender split within urban unemployment showed notable improvement. The urban female UR declined from 9.0% to 8.5% in April 2026, marking the lowest level recorded since April 2025. For males, the urban UR declined from 6.1% to 5.9%, while the overall male UR was lower by 0.1 percentage point year-on-year.

About the PLFS Survey

The PLFS, conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) under MoSPI, is the primary source of data on employment and unemployment in India. Since January 2025, the survey methodology has been modified to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of key labour market indicators using the Current Weekly Status (CWS) approach. The April 2026 bulletin is the thirteenth in the monthly series. (ANI)