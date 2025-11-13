State-run KABIL has initiated detailed exploration for critical minerals, primarily lithium, in Argentina. CEO Sunil Kumar Singh stated this move is crucial for securing resources for India's clean energy and manufacturing goals.

State-run Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) has initiated detailed exploration for critical minerals in Argentina as part of India's push to secure vital mineral resources needed for its clean energy and manufacturing ambitions, Sunil Kumar Singh, CEO of KABIL told ANI today.

"KABIL has been established by the Government of India as a joint venture company with a mandate to scout for critical mineral assets abroad," Singh, told ANI in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Energy Security Conference 2025. "Presently, we are engaged in one particular project in Argentina and are looking at other territories for additional critical mineral assets," he added.

KABIL's Argentina Lithium Project

Singh said that KABIL's project in Argentina covers an area of about 1,507 hectares and focuses on lithium exploration. "Preliminary exploration has already been completed, and we have chalked out a detailed plan for further exploration in this direction," he said.

The initiative aligns with India's growing need for lithium--an essential component for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems--as the country accelerates its energy transition.

India's Broader Mineral Security Strategy

The CEO emphasized that India's long-term mineral security strategy depends on a strong overseas presence in exploration and processing. "The focus should be on exploration, development, and processing of critical minerals," Singh noted, highlighting that access to reliable sources of lithium, cobalt, and rare earths is key to sustaining India's renewable and electric mobility goals.

About KABIL

Formed as a joint venture between three public sector undertakings--National Aluminium Company (NALCO), Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), and Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited (MECL)--KABIL plays a crucial role in securing India's supply chain for minerals identified as strategic by the government. Besides Argentina, the company is also assessing potential projects in other countries with rich deposits of critical minerals.

Focus on Domestic Exploration and Technology

During the event, Singh also participated in a discussion on promoting technology advancement to accelerate domestic exploration and production of critical minerals. The focus was on role of India's advanced technology, such as AI, remote, sensing deep sea exploration techniques in unlocking India's critical mineral potential. He also discussed on how To explore ways to exploit exploration, streamline licensing, and Fasttrack development of domestic reserves. (ANI)