Indian insurgent consumer brands achieved USD 7.5 billion in revenue in FY25, a 3.75x increase over FY20. A Bain & Company report notes they outperform the market but struggle with sustained breakout growth and scaling up.

Defining Insurgent Brands and the Insurgex Index The report defines insurgent brands as companies founded after 2007 that have raised at least USD 3 million in funding since 2015. The FY25 Insurgex Index features 39 brands, including Storia Foods, Akshayakalpa, Lahori Zeera, Farmley, Minimalist, Dot & Key, The Souled Store, Drools, California Burrito and Ultrahuman. To qualify for the index, a brand must generate more than Rs 100 crore in revenue, deliver a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 per cent, and achieve capital efficiency of at least 1.5 times. Rapid Growth and Market Outperformance According to the report, insurgent consumer brands reached USD 7.5 billion in FY25 revenue, marking a 3.75-fold increase compared to FY20. These brands are growing 1.5 to 5 times faster than their respective categories and are creating new consumer segments rapidly.The report said insurgent brands have consistently outperformed established players over the past five years. "Over the past five years, insurgent brands have outpaced market growth 3.3 times. This is not an anomaly; it's a consistent, cross category pattern," the report said after assessing more than 200 consumer companies across food and beverage, beauty and personal care, apparel and lifestyle, home and kitchen, jewellery, and travel and hospitality.It further noted that these brands collectively generated "USD 7.5 billion in FY25 revenue, a 3.75 times increase over FY20." The report added that the "cohort's median metrics stood at USD 13 million in revenue, marking a 41 per cent three-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), and 1.0 time the capital efficiency."In FY25, 19 new brands across multiple categories entered the Insurgex Index, generating a combined USD 600 million in revenue during the year. With these additions, the Insurgex Index cohort for FY23-FY25 now comprises 60 brands. The Challenge of Sustained Growth However, the report highlighted challenges in scaling up. It noted that "only 22% of Indian consumer insurgents over Rs 100 crore in revenue in FY25 crossed Rs 500 crore," demonstrating that sustained breakout growth is difficult to achieve. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) India's insurgent consumer brands generated USD 7.5 billion in revenue in FY25, but sustaining breakout growth continues to be a challenge, according to a report by Bain & Company.The report defines insurgent brands as companies founded after 2007 that have raised at least USD 3 million in funding since 2015. The FY25 Insurgex Index features 39 brands, including Storia Foods, Akshayakalpa, Lahori Zeera, Farmley, Minimalist, Dot & Key, The Souled Store, Drools, California Burrito and Ultrahuman. To qualify for the index, a brand must generate more than Rs 100 crore in revenue, deliver a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 per cent, and achieve capital efficiency of at least 1.5 times.According to the report, insurgent consumer brands reached USD 7.5 billion in FY25 revenue, marking a 3.75-fold increase compared to FY20. These brands are growing 1.5 to 5 times faster than their respective categories and are creating new consumer segments rapidly.The report said insurgent brands have consistently outperformed established players over the past five years. "Over the past five years, insurgent brands have outpaced market growth 3.3 times. This is not an anomaly; it's a consistent, cross category pattern," the report said after assessing more than 200 consumer companies across food and beverage, beauty and personal care, apparel and lifestyle, home and kitchen, jewellery, and travel and hospitality.It further noted that these brands collectively generated "USD 7.5 billion in FY25 revenue, a 3.75 times increase over FY20." The report added that the "cohort's median metrics stood at USD 13 million in revenue, marking a 41 per cent three-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), and 1.0 time the capital efficiency."In FY25, 19 new brands across multiple categories entered the Insurgex Index, generating a combined USD 600 million in revenue during the year. With these additions, the Insurgex Index cohort for FY23-FY25 now comprises 60 brands.However, the report highlighted challenges in scaling up. It noted that "only 22% of Indian consumer insurgents over Rs 100 crore in revenue in FY25 crossed Rs 500 crore," demonstrating that sustained breakout growth is difficult to achieve. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source