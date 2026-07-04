Samsung Electronics is reportedly set to increase DRAM prices by approximately 20% in the third quarter. The company has verbally informed some customers of the plan, which could result in higher costs for various electronic products.

Samsung Plans 20% DRAM Price Hike

Samsung Electronics is reportedly planning to raise DRAM prices by about 20 per cent in the third quarter and has verbally notified some customers of the plan, the Korea Herald reported on Saturday, citing a report by a Chinese media outlet that quoted industry sources.

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An executive at a Chinese electronics manufacturer told the outlet that the company had discussed the matter with Samsung last month and had already received verbal notice of the planned price increase. The executive confirmed the move, saying higher DRAM prices could eventually lead to price increases for electronic products.

Another industry source also told the outlet that Samsung had verbally informed some customers of the planned increase. Samsung Electronics has not issued an official comment on its DRAM pricing for the third quarter.

Market Context and Analyst Forecasts

The report comes as memory chip prices continue to recover amid tight supply, with demand for chips used in artificial intelligence servers and advanced devices remaining strong.

Market tracker TrendForce recently forecast DRAM contract prices to rise 13 to 18 per cent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, saying supply shortages were expected to continue, although weaker demand for consumer electronics could limit the scale of gains. TrendForce also projected NAND flash contract prices to increase 10 to 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period.

Chinese market research firm Sigmaintell Consulting has separately forecast contract prices for LPDDR5X 8GB chips to rise by about 20 per cent in the third quarter.