Dr Priti Adani highlighted that rural women are India's new drivers of progress. Speaking at a conference, she said confidence and opportunity, aided by technology, are empowering them to shape India's future as creators of progress and enterprise owners.

Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, stated today that India's future will be shaped by millions of women living in small villages and towns. She spoke at the "Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat" conference organised by the Chintan Research Foundation. Dr Adani explained that women in rural India are becoming the main drivers of the country's progress. She mentioned that while many women in deep rural areas have low education levels, they are gaining confidence through new opportunities.

Rural Women as Creators of Progress

"Tomorrow's India will be shaped by millions of women in small villages and towns. In deep rural pockets of India, the education level for girls is very low; many girls never stepped into schools, yet they manage their household," said Dr Adani. "Most important is that confidence in women has grown," she added.

She highlighted that historical figures and modern athletes like PV Sindhu serve as role models because they created progress rather than just receiving it. "They were not beneficiaries of progress but creators of progress," she stated.

Technology and Opportunity Over Charity

Dr Adani also discussed how technology is helping women who have never been to school. She gave an example of a village woman using a smartphone to manage farming tasks like sowing and using fertiliser. "In a village, a woman was introduced to a smartphone and now she could know when to sow, when to spray fertiliser... she might not have received education, but she had data in her hands."

"The question is what changed, not charity... not sympathy, but opportunity," she added.

She concluded by saying that women must move from receiving small loans to owning their own businesses to reach the goal of a developed India by 2047. "We must become owners of enterprise and we must move away from being recipients of micro credits; only then can we create Viksit Bharat 2047."

Government Pushes for Women-Led Development

Annpurna Devi, the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, also spoke at the event. She said the government is working to reach the goal of a developed India by 2047 through women-led development. The Minister thanked the Chintan Research Foundation and the Adani Foundation for their work.

She stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes women must lead the nation's growth. "Under the guidance of Modi Ji, who says that only through Women Led Development will we create a Developed India 2047," the Minister said.

She also noted that the Prime Minister speaks with young people to understand their vision for the country. "Our Prime Minister talks to our youth about what they think and what their vision is." (ANI)