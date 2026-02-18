A TeamLease EdTech report reveals 73% of Indian employers plan to hire freshers in H1 2026, a 3% increase. Companies are shifting focus from academic degrees to candidates with practical skills demonstrated through internships and projects.

Nearly 73 per cent of employers in India plan to hire freshers during the first half of 2026, according to the TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook Report. This represents a 3 per cent increase in hiring intent compared to the previous six-month period. While the demand for entry-level talent is growing, companies are shifting their focus away from academic degrees alone. Instead, recruiters are looking for proof-of-work, such as internships, real-world projects, and active participation in online professional communities.

Hiring Hotspots: Sectors and Cities Lead the Way

The Retail sector leads the market with a 91 per cent hiring intent, followed closely by E-commerce and Technology Start-ups at 90 per cent, and the Manufacturing sector at 85 per cent. Cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai are the primary hubs for these opportunities. In Bangalore, 84 per cent of employers are looking for new talent, particularly for roles like Software Testing Engineers and Digital Marketing Executives. Mumbai follows with 72 per cent hiring intent, driven by sectors such as FMCG and Healthcare.

Skills Over Degrees: The New Hiring Mantra

The report emphasises a growing gap between candidates who possess theoretical knowledge and those who can apply their skills in a professional setting. According to the TeamLease EdTech release, Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, stated, "The real divide today is between candidates who can demonstrate applied skills and those who cannot. Freshers with internships, project portfolios, or hands-on exposure are moving faster into growth tracks, while degree-only applicants face longer search cycles."

Top Roles and Certifications for Freshers

Business Intelligence Analysts, Cloud Operations Associates, and Digital Campaign Analysts are among the most sought-after roles for the January-June 2026 period. To remain competitive, the report suggests that freshers pursue certifications in AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Project Management.

These findings are based on responses from 1,051 employers across various industries in India, highlighting a selective but steady recovery in the entry-level job market. (ANI)