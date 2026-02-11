India's first sovereign AI hub in Odisha, backed by a Rs 20,000 crore investment from Sarvam AI, is set to create 5,000 skilled jobs. The project marks a major shift for the state, moving its economy from mining towards technology.

The establishment of India's first sovereign AI hub in Odisha is expected to generate 5,000 highly skilled direct and indirect jobs, marking a significant shift in the state's economic landscape, says Odisha's Additional Chief Secretary (Energy & IT) Vishal Kumar Dev in an interview with ANI.

He further confirmed that the upcoming facility will focus on specialised roles to support an AI-optimised infrastructure, positioning the state as a major player in the global technology race. "The facility is likely to create 5,000 very highly skilled direct and indirect jobs for setting up an AI-optimised facility," Dev stated, emphasising the human impact of the project. He noted that the initiative is designed to bolster the AI ecosystem not just within the state, but across the entire country.

A Cornerstone for Digital Transformation

The project follows a strategic proposal from Sarvam AI, a leading Indian startup, which plans to invest approximately Rs 20,000 crore (USD 2.3 billion) to set up the hub. This facility will serve as a cornerstone for the state's digital transformation, transitioning Odisha from its traditional roots in mining and metals toward a technology-driven future.

Pioneering Policy and Incentives

Reflecting on the state's readiness for such massive investment, Dev highlighted Odisha's pioneering role in policy making. "We were the first state in the country to come up with an AI policy, which is again very beneficial to investors coming in. We want the policy to lead to growth of the AI ecosystem within the state," he said. The investment will be eligible for significant incentives under the state's Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) as well as its specific IT and AI frameworks.

The move is part of a broader push to diversify the state's industrial base. Odisha has already revised its semiconductor and IT policies to attract global interest. Dev revealed that the state is currently witnessing a surge in demand, with applications for nearly 4.5 lakh square feet of space from various companies looking to establish centers in new IT parks and towers. "Odisha has traditionally been a very mine and metals, minerals-driven economy. But in the last years, there have been so many technological changes," Dev explained. "We want to capitalise on these changes that have happened, leverage the changes that have happened; we've therefore put in place an appropriate policy framework."

Future High-Tech Growth

In addition to the AI hub, the state is finalising a new fintech policy, expected to be announced within the next two months. These combined efforts aim to ensure that the 5,000 new jobs created by the Sarvam AI hub are just the beginning of a larger wave of high-tech employment opportunities in the region. (ANI)