India's five listed REITs collectively distributed over Rs 2,450 crore in Q3 FY26, with cumulative payouts crossing Rs 29,100 crore. The sector's AUM now stands at over Rs 2,50,000 crore, reflecting strong investor confidence.

The five publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in India have collectively distributed over Rs 2,450 crore to more than 3.8 lakh unitholders during the third quarter of FY26, according to the Indian REITs Association (IRA).

India's listed REITs include Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust. Together, these REITs manage a portfolio spanning over 185 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across the country. Since inception, they have cumulatively distributed more than Rs 29,100 crore to unitholders, underscoring their growing presence in India's capital markets.

As of Q3 FY26, the total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian REIT market stands at over Rs 2,50,000 crore, reflecting continued expansion and investor participation in the sector.

Strong Performance and Positive Outlook

Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairperson of the Indian REITs Association, said, "The Indian REIT sector continues to show strong and stable performance, supported by steady demand for high-quality office and retail assets across key markets. Healthy leasing activity, improving occupancy, and rental growth reflect the strength of India's commercial real estate ecosystem."

"The recent regulatory/government proposals, such as allowing banks to lend directly to REITs and dedicated REITs for Central Public Service Enterprises (CPSEs), are expected to further boost the sector by providing stable, long-term capital and expanding access to high-quality assets. With disciplined execution and a focus on long-term value creation, REITs are strengthening their position as transparent and reliable income-generating investment platforms for investors," Aggarwal said.

About the Indian REITs Association

The Indian REITs Association (IRA) is a non-profit trade organisation formed under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Finance to promote the growth and development of the REIT sector in India.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust are the founding members of the IRA, while Knowledge Realty Trust has recently joined as the fifth member. (ANI)