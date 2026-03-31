India is set to get its first semiconductor fab plant by 2028 in Dholera, with four plants operational by 2026, announced Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Kaynes Semicon Plant in Sanand, Gujarat.

India's Ambitious Semiconductor Roadmap

India is on track to witness the establishment of its first semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera by 2028. This follows a rapid expansion of the domestic industry, with four semiconductor plants expected to be ready by 2026 and two more by 2027, said Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

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Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand, Gujarat, Vaishnaw outlined the progress made in the sector over the last year. He noted that while the "first plant was inaugurated on February 28, the second facility has commenced operations today, March 31, with a third plant scheduled to begin work by July." "By 2026, four semiconductor plants will be ready," Vaishnaw stated, adding that the mission aims to make the country Atmanirbhar in the field of semiconductors.

Focus on a Complete Domestic Ecosystem

The Minister emphasized the focus on building a complete domestic manufacturing ecosystem under the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. "Under the Semicon 2.0, the Prime Minister has given clear guidance that the entire ecosystem must come to India, chemicals should be manufactured in India, gases should be manufactured in India, and the machines used for making semiconductor chips should be manufactured in India," he said.

Building a Skilled Workforce

Vaishnaw also highlighted the growth of the technical workforce. He stated that 60,000 engineers across 315 universities in the country are currently being prepared to compete globally.

A 'Day of Pride' for India

"Today, India's second semiconductor plant has been inaugurated by the Honorable Prime Minister. The joy in every engineer's heart, the enthusiasm, and the dream of years that the Honorable Prime Minister has fulfilled today," he said.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the event, Vaishnaw noted that the production at the Sanand facility started within 14 months of its foundation, which he attributed to diligent leadership and follow-up. "Today is a day of pride for India. Today the second semiconductor plant has been inaugurated here in Sanand...The biggest thing is that today a new identity of India has been created in the world...PM Narendra Modi has provided guidance to develop the entire ecosystem...In 2026, production will start from a total of four plants. We are carrying forward the mission to make India self-reliant in the field of semiconductors," Vaishnaw told mediapersons.

PM Modi Hails 'Decade of India'

Also speaking at the event earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that "a new bridge has been built between Sanand and Silicon Valley," marking the current period as the "decade of India."

Projecting Massive Market Growth

Highlighting the rapid growth of the domestic electronics landscape, the Prime Minister projected that by the end of this decade, "India's semiconductor market could exceed USD 100 billion dollars". He noted that the commencement of production at this facility signifies India's strengthening role as a reliable semiconductor supplier in the global market.

Sanand Plant Joins Global Supply Chain

The Prime Minister emphasized that India's own company, Kaynes, has now become a strong part of the global semiconductor supply chain.

According to the Prime Minister, the intelligent power modules manufactured at the Sanand plant are already witnessing high demand internationally. "I have been told that a large part of the products made here have already been booked for export. For the California companies, Sanand's plant is providing intelligent power modules," he said, adding that these modules will reach American companies and "will give power to the whole world from there." He described this as a moment of pride that characterises the mantra of "Make in India, Make for the world." (ANI)

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