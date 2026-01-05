As of December 2025, Indian Railways has utilized 80.54% of its Gross Budgetary Support for 2025-26, spending Rs 2,03,138 crore. This is a 6.54% increase over the previous year, focusing on safety, capacity, and passenger amenities.

Indian Railways has utilized 80.54 per cent of its allocated Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) outlays for 2025-26 as of the end of December 2025, Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Monday.

It has spent Rs 2,03,138 crore of the total GBS of Rs 2,52,200 crore which represents a 6.54% increase in GBS utilization compared to the same period last year (December 2024).

Expenditure Focused on Safety, Capacity and Amenities

The expenditure has primarily focused on safety measures, capacity enhancement, infrastructure modernization, and passenger amenities, it said.

In the category of safety-related works, 84 per cent of the allocated funds have been utilized. For capacity augmentation, out of Rs 1,09,238 crore allocated, Rs 76,048 crore (69 per cent) has been expended. Customer amenities have seen 80 per cent utilization, with expenditure amounting to Rs 9,575 crore till December 2025.

"Indian Railways is delivering faster, safer, and world-class rail travel at affordable cost across India by transforming itself into a future-ready organisation aligned with the vision of a modern and connected nation," it added.

Consistent CAPEX Delivers Modernization and New Services

Demonstrating this focused approach, Indian Railways has maintained a strong trend in the utilization of allocated Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) outlays for 2025-26.

"The results of consistent capital expenditure (CAPEX) over the last decade are evident in 164 Vande Bharat train services, 30 Amrit Bharat train services, the implementation of the Kavach automatic train protection system, over 99 per cent electrification of the broad-gauge network, and extensive works covering new lines, gauge conversion, track doubling, traffic facilities, investments in PSUs, and metropolitan transport systems."

These initiatives have significantly improved speed, safety, and passenger comfort, while keeping rail travel affordable. With the Vande Bharat Sleeper train set for inauguration shortly, Indian Railways is poised to transform long-distance rail travel.

On Track to Meet Annual Targets

These trends indicate that the Ministry of Railways' GBS expenditure plan is on track, with infrastructural works being executed expeditiously. They also suggest that the targets for FY 2025-26 are likely to be fully achieved, Railways Ministry said.