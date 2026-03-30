Indian markets saw a major sell-off with Sensex and Nifty falling over 2%. The crash was fueled by geopolitical tensions, soaring oil prices, and a weakening rupee that neared 95 against the USD. The banking sector was also hit hard.

The Indian equity markets experienced a significant downturn on Monday, as BSE Sensex settled at 71,947.55 points, marking a drop of 1,635.67 points or 2.22 per cent. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty 50 finished the session at 22,331.40 points, declining by 488.20 points or 2.14 per cent. At the same time, the Rupee traded near the 95 mark against the US dollar.

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Expert Analysis: Geopolitical Tensions and Macro Headwinds

This sharp decline reflected a broader risk-off sentiment across domestic exchanges as investors grappled with intensifying geopolitical tensions and rising energy costs.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, noted that the day represented "Another day of Carnage witnessed on D-Street."

He stated that "Uncertainty looms over sentiments" and emphasised that "Escalating tensions in West Asia continued to weigh heavily on markets, as the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran entered its fifth week and expanded across the region."

Khemka noted that the macroeconomic environment added further pressure as Brent crude prices surged toward USD 108 per barrel. He also said that the "rupee weakening past 95 against the US dollar, and rising crude oil prices emerged as key drivers of the risk-off sentiment."

"On the macro front, the rupee weakened past the 95 mark against the US dollar, hitting a fresh record low despite RBI intervention, and has depreciated over 4% in March. At the same time, India's 10-year bond yield crossed 7%, its highest level in over 21 months," Khemka said.

Khemka also highlighted that "adding to the pressure, foreign institutional investors remained net sellers, offloading Rs 4,367 crore in the Friday session."

Technical Breakdown: Market Structure Remains Fragile

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, explained that the market structure remained fragile throughout the session.

Shah mentioned that "Nifty opened with a gap down on the final trading day of FY26 and attempted an early recovery, but the bounce lacked follow-through." He further pointed out that the index "broke its key intraday support of 22470-22450" and noted that this was the eighth session in the March series where the Nifty closed with losses exceeding 1 per cent.

Banking Sector Faces Heavy Selling

The banking sector faced particularly heavy selling as Bank Nifty underperformed the broader indices, dropping nearly 3.82 per cent to close at 50,275. Shah noted that the index "not only extended its downtrend but also broke below its previous swing low of 51324." This decline followed a move by the Reserve Bank of India to tighten position limits on onshore rupee forex exposures, which triggered volatility among financial heavyweights.

Shah noted that "the market breadth deteriorated as the advance-decline ratio was heavily skewed in the favour of bears at day's close. A total of 442 stocks out of the Nifty 500 universe ended in the red."