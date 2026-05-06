Indian benchmark indices closed higher on Wednesday, sustaining their positive momentum. The BSE Sensex surged by 940.73 points to 77,958.52, and the Nifty 50 climbed 298.15 points to 24,330.95. Indigo was the top gainer, while crude oil fell.

Indian Markets End on a High Note

Indian markets closed in green as Indian benchmark indices sustained the positive momentum to end Wednesday's trading session with gains. The BSE Sensex finished the day at 77,958.52 points, marking an increase of 940.73 points or 1.22 per cent. The NSE Nifty 50 followed a similar trajectory, closing at 24,330.95 points, up by 298.15 points or 1.24 per cent.

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At the closing bell, Indigo (+6.72%), Trent (+4.09%), and Asian Paint (+3.81%) were the biggest gainers whereas, Reliance (-1.72%), HCL Tech (-0.78%), and ITC (-0.27%) lost momentum. At the time of filing this report, Brent Crude stood at USD 101.01, down by USD 8.88 or 8.08 per cent. Similarly, Crude Oil settled at USD 92.59, down by 9.69 or 9 per cent, whereas Gold rose to USD 4,698.15, up by USD 144.17, or 3.13 per cent.

Positive Start to the Day

Earlier this morning, at the opening bell, the BSE SENSEX stood at 77,536.67 points, marking an increase of 518.88 points or 0.67 per cent at the start of trade. Simultaneously, the NSE NIFTY 50 showed the upward movement, standing at 24,218.80 points, gaining 186.00 points or 0.77 per cent.

Commodities and Asian Market Trends

Gold prices traded at USD 4,647.25, reflecting a 2.00 per cent jump. Meanwhile, crude oil prices saw a slight decline, with Brent crude trading at USD 108.02 and West Texas Intermediate at USD 100.39. At the same time, Asian Markets were predominantly trading in the green, highlighted by a sharp 6.64 per cent surge in the KOSPI to 7,397.76. Other regional indices also posted gains, including the Shanghai Composite up 1.27 per cent and the Hang Seng rising 0.64 per cent. More modest growth was observed in the Taiwan Weighted index (0.57 per cent), the Jakarta Composite (0.77 per cent) and the Straits Times (0.12 per cent), while the Nikkei 225 remained at 59,513.12 with a 0.38 per cent increase. (ANI)