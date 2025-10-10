India and China are resuming direct flights to boost cross-border travel, commerce, and exchanges. This move, supported by both governments, is viewed as a significant step towards normalizing bilateral relations.

New Delhi [India]: A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India highlighted the growing popularity of Indian incense in China's Yiwu Market via a post on X. The spokesperson noted that Indian incense, ranging from sandalwood to Ayurvedic blends, is gaining traction among Chinese buyers due to its unique Eastern fragrances and competitive pricing.

In her X post, “Indian incense is getting popular in Yiwu Market, China. From sandalwood to Ayurvedic blends, its unique Eastern fragrances and fair price are attracting Chinese buyers.” Earlier on October 3, Yu Jing highlighted the resumption of direct flights between India and China, calling it significant for enhancing cross-border exchanges and cooperation.



In a post on X, Yu Jing wrote, "As the world's two most populous neighbors, #China and #India together account for over 2.8 billion people. The resumption of direct flights between the Chinese mainland and India will further facilitate cross-border travel, exchanges, and commerce. She further added, “For some time, the Chinese side has been in close communication with India to promote the early resumption of direct flights between the two countries.” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also underlined the importance of this development, stating it reflects the growing trend towards normalisation in bilateral ties.



Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Yesterday we had issued a press release and thereafter I understand that commercial activity in this regard has started. This is, of course, in line with the growing trend towards normalisation in the relationship between India and China.” As part of this understanding, direct flights between India and China are slated to resume by late October. The civil aviation authorities of both countries have held discussions on reviving services and finalising a revised Air Services Agreement cooperation."



Earlier, PM Modi stressed that stable, predictable, and constructive India-China ties would contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity. He later met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, where both leaders noted the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)