Indian destination weddings are on the rise, causing a 27.4% spike in travel insurance purchases, says a Policybazaar report. Thailand is the top destination, and demand for medical and baggage cover is high among multi-generational groups.

Indian weddings are increasingly moving beyond domestic venues, with a growing number of families travelling overseas for marriage ceremonies, a shift that is reflected in a steady rise in international travel insurance purchases, according to a report by Policybazaar.

Report Highlights Consistent Growth

The travel insurance data covering the period from 2023 to 2025 showed that travel insurance uptake linked to destination weddings recorded consistent growth. The report highlighted that purchases rose by 27.4 per cent between 2023 and 2024 and increased by another 27.4 per cent from 2024 to 2025 YTD, indicating that international weddings are becoming a regular feature of Indian travel patterns rather than a seasonal exception. It stated "Policybazaar's travel insurance data points to sustained growth in wedding-linked international travel, seasonal uptake around peak wedding months, growing participation from families and senior travellers, and a rising preference for baggage and medical-related covers".

Popular International Wedding Destinations

Indian couples are choosing a wide range of overseas destinations, the report stated that with Thailand emerging as the most preferred location due to proximity, visa ease and established wedding infrastructure catering to Indian ceremonies. The UAE continues to attract families for its luxury venues and international connectivity, while Vietnam and Sri Lanka are gaining popularity as comparatively cost-efficient alternatives. European destinations such as Italy, Spain and Greece are seeing demand from smaller wedding groups with higher per-capita spending, while Oman and the Maldives remain popular for close-family ceremonies.

Seasonal Demand Follows Wedding Calendar

The data also highlighted that wedding-related travel insurance demand follows India's marriage calendar more closely than typical holiday seasons. The sharpest increase was observed during the November 1 to December 15 period, when purchases rose by 30 per cent from 2023 to 2024, followed by an 8 per cent increase from 2024 to 2025. Similar seasonal rises were recorded during the January-March and July-August wedding windows.

Buyer Demographics and Group Travel

Wedding travel continues to involve multiple generations. Buyers aged 25-34 accounted for 40 per cent of policies, followed by those aged 45-60 at 35 per cent. Senior travellers above 60 years formed 25 per cent of buyers, contributing to higher demand for medical and pre-existing disease coverage. Group wedding travel has also rebounded after a brief decline, with group bookings rising by around 28 per cent from 2024 to 2025 YTD.

Preferred Insurance Coverage Details

Across destinations, travellers consistently opted for a sum insured of USD 250,000, while baggage loss, medical emergencies and pre-existing disease cover emerged as the most preferred policy features.

Understanding Travel Insurance

Travel insurance is a specialised policy designed to cover financial losses, medical emergencies, and unexpected incidents during domestic or international trips. It acts as a safety net against risks like trip cancellation, lost baggage, flight delays, and emergency medical treatment, offering peace of mind. (ANI)