Sunil Bharti Mittal hailed the India-EU FTA as a signal of trust and stability, crediting PM Modi's leadership. He said it opens new avenues for digital collaboration, while the NSE noted it offers relief for sectors impacted by US tariffs.

The conclusion of negotiations for the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) sends a powerful signal of trust, stability, and long-term partnership in a changing global economic order, said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

He stated that the signing of the India-EU FTA reflects the "decisive leadership and strategic resolve" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the European political leadership in strengthening the bilateral partnership. "The signing of the India-EU FTA reflects the decisive leadership & strategic resolve of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the European political leadership in strengthening the India-EU partnership. In a changing global economic order, the agreement sends a powerful signal of trust, stability, and long-term partnership," he noted.

Mittal is confident that the FTA will open new avenues for collaboration, particularly in digital infrastructure, space connectivity, and secure networks, offering European investors a compelling opportunity to innovate and scale with India for global markets. "This agreement also opens opportunities for Indian companies like Airtel to invest in the digital infrastructure in Europe. I congratulate our leadership and the people of India and the European Union on this turning point in our shared future," Mittal said.

National Stock Exchange Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan said that the deal will have a positive impact on industry. "The market expects that alternative arrangements and frameworks come in so that they can start exporting to other countries rather than to the US... Due to the US tariffs, some industries were affected as they had to shift away from the US, and now they will be looking for some relief through the trade deal with the European Union. What you are going to see now is the improvement because of the fact that the European Union is signing a trade deal. It can address some pain points for some of the affected sectors.India is a strong geography in the world, and given how important we are with 1.5 billion people, whatever trade deals we work out now will have a significant, hopefully positive impact for the industries that are currently going through a tough time," he said.

India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday announced the conclusion of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), an important milestone in one of India's most strategic economic partnerships. Designed as modern, rules-based trade partnership, the FTA responds to contemporary global challenges while enabling deeper market integration between the world's fourth and second largest economies.

With a combined market estimated at over Rs 2091.6 Lakh Crore (USD 24 trillion), bringing unparalleled opportunities for the 2 billion people of India and the EU, the FTA unlocks significant potential for trade and innovation. The FTA delivers unprecedented market access for more than 99% of India's export by trade value, while preserving policy space for sensitive sectors and reinforcing India's developmental priorities.

Bilateral merchandise trade between India and the EU has demonstrated sustained growth, valued approximately at Rs 11.5 Lakh Crore (USD 136.54 billion) in 2024-25, with India exporting roughly Rs 6.4 Lakh Crore (USD 75.85 billion) to the EU. India-EU trade in services reached Rs 7.2 Lakh Crore (USD 83.10 billion) in 2024. (ANI)