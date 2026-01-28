The upcoming India-EU FTA will be a major shift in global trade realignment, says a Goldman Sachs report. Despite limited near-term macroeconomic impact, the pact will deliver benefits at the sector level, cutting tariffs on EU goods like autos.

The long-awaited India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), will mark a major shift in global trade realignment amid rising protectionism, according to a Goldman Sachs report.

Macroeconomic Impact and Limitations

The report highlights the scale of the pact, and said India and the EU together account for "~2bn people, ~25% of global GDP, and around one quarter of the world's population and trade" However, the report cautioned that the macroeconomic impact is likely to remain limited in the near term.