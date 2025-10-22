IndiaAI Mission and WHO have launched a global call for abstracts showcasing AI applications in healthcare. Selected entries will feature in Casebook on AI Health Use Cases Across the Global South, to be unveiled at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

The IndiaAI Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has announced a global call for abstracts highlighting impactful and scalable applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in health systems.

"Shortlisted entries will be invited to contribute a chapter to the Casebook on AI Health Use Cases Across the Global South, which is set to be launched at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi in February," according to a release by the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

An IndiaAI and WHO initiative

Jointly developed by IndiaAI and WHO, this Casebook will serve as a comprehensive reference for policymakers, innovators, and researchers seeking to replicate and scale successfully implemented AI solutions across the Global South. By capturing real-world experiences and lessons, the Casebook aims to strengthen responsible AI adoption and accelerate digital transformation in healthcare systems, the release said.

"Researchers, innovators, and institutions from across the Global South are invited to submit abstracts (maximum 250 words) capturing successful, implementable, scalable AI in health use cases by 31st October 2025. Detailed submission guidelines and the application form are available on https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/events/who," the release said.

Selected contributors shortlisted based on relevance, quality, and alignment with the Casebook's goals will be invited to submit full chapters (2,500-3,000 words) detailing the AI solution, deployment strategy, ethical considerations, impact achieved, and lessons learned, it said.

The submission deadline for chapter entries to the Casebook is set for 15th December. Aimed at replicating and scaling successfully implemented AI solutions across the Global South, the Casebook will serve as a comprehensive repository of impactful AI-driven initiatives.

Selected entries will have the opportunity to be showcased at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, providing contributors with a global platform to share insights, foster collaborations, and drive inclusive technological progress across emerging economies.

