Union Minister Jitin Prasada said India is 'very well placed' in ease of doing business and is becoming a preferred global investment hub, thanks to reforms like the Jan Vishwas Bill, Gati Shakti platform, and new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

India is "very well placed" globally in terms of ease of doing business and international competitiveness and is rapidly emerging as a preferred global investment destination, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said.

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"India has very well placed in terms of ease of doing business, international competitiveness, which India is so well placed and what we are doing here under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision and his directions that India should become that country of the world where there is seamless investment that should come in from the world," he told ANI on the sidelines of ASSOCHAM's India Business Reforms Summit 2026.

Government Reforms to Boost Investment

The minister also added that the ease of doing business should be further streamlined. The government has undertaken several reform measures aimed at reducing regulatory burdens and improving the investment climate in the country. Among the major reforms highlighted was the Jan Vishwas Bill, which seeks to simplify business regulations and remove outdated provisions.

"We have gone ahead with the Jan Vishwas Bill, where compliances have been reduced, and criminal offences which are outdated have been done away with. And those are directions that we are moving ahead," he said.

Key Initiatives Accelerating Growth

The minister further said the government is working to ensure seamless investment flows into India and strengthen the country's position as a global economic hub. He also highlighted initiatives such as the Gati Shakti platform, logistics policy and export promotion policy, saying these measures are helping accelerate growth in business activity, infrastructure efficiency and exports.

"The Gati Shakti platform, the logistics policy, the export promotion policy -- all those are showing that India is moving at a rapid pace to ensure that business thrives, investment grows, exports grow," he said.

FTAs Attracting Global Investors

Highlighting India's growing global trade engagement, the minister said Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by the government have been "commendable" and are helping attract global investors.

"FTAs have been commendable where across the world, the developed world has set its eyes on India as an investment hub and destination," he said.

Political Stability Fuelling Economic Growth

He added that India is strongly positioned for sustained economic growth due to political stability and policy continuity under the present dispensation.

"We will see that under the strong government and a stable government under Prime Minister Modi ji, we are very well placed to move ahead," he said. (ANI)