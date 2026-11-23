India's unincorporated non-agricultural sector grew 18.81% in Q3 2026, reaching 9.47 crore establishments and 15.03 crore jobs. Growth was led by urban areas, with significant increases in digital adoption and formal registration.

India's Unincorporated Sector Expands Significantly in Q3 2026

The estimated number of establishments in India's unincorporated non-agricultural sector stood at 9.47 crore during the July–September 2026 quarter, registering a year-on-year growth of 18.81 per cent, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The figure rose from 7.97 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Data from the National Statistics Office (NSO) under MoSPI showed that urban areas emerged as the primary driver of this expansion with a 22.05 per cent increase, while rural areas saw a 16.05 per cent rise. The present release, the Quarterly Bulletin on Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (QBUSE) for July–September 2026, represents the quarterly edition of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) and provides key quarterly estimates of the sector, the Ministry stated.

Employment across the sector reached an estimated 15.03 crore during the July–September 2026 period, marking a 16.86 per cent year-on-year rise. Rural employment growth marginally outpaced urban growth at 17.52 per cent compared to 16.30 per cent in urban regions.

Working owners continued to account for the largest share of the workforce in the unincorporated sector for the July–September 2026 quarter, constituting 61.99% of total workers, compared to 59.98% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the Ministry noted. Although the proportion of hired workers in total employment declined, the absolute number of hired workers grew by about 5 per cent over the same timeframe. Women accounted for more than 31 per cent of the total workforce in the sector, up from 28.70 per cent recorded during the July–September 2025 quarter.

While the expansion remained broad-based, the Other Services sector recorded the highest year-on-year growth among all sectors, with the estimated number of establishments increasing by 29% and employment by 33%, the Ministry highlighted. The trading sector followed with an 11.70 per cent increase in establishments and an 8.36 per cent rise in employment. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector posted a 10.55 per cent growth in establishments and a 3.52 per cent uptick in workforce numbers.

Across specific industries, retail trade, repair and maintenance services, land transport activities, personal service activities, and wearing apparel manufacturing led the year-on-year expansion.

Data on ICT usage indicates that nearly 84% of establishments in the unincorporated sector have used internet for entrepreneurial purposes, the Ministry said. Additionally, nearly 80 per cent of these enterprises adopted cashless transaction modes, including online banking, UPI, and POS devices. Formalisation also progressed, as the share of firms reporting some form of registration reached an estimated 43.28 per cent, marking a rise of more than 6 percentage points compared to the same quarter last year.