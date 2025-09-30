The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) hosted an outreach program in New Delhi on the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Regional Authority Delhi, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, hosted an outreach programme on the recently concluded India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. According to a press release, the event brought together senior government officials, diplomats, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), industry leaders, and trade associations to discuss the transformative potential of the Agreement for Indian exporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chairing the programme, Director General of Foreign Trade & Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ajay Bhadoo, underlined the strategic significance of CETA in expanding India's footprint in the UK market. He highlighted tariff concessions, simplified market access provisions, and the scope for Indian MSMEs to integrate more strongly with global value chains.

Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Saket Kumar, provided the background and strategic context of the negotiations, emphasising the government's commitment to creating new opportunities for Indian industry.

Adding the UK government's perspective, Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia at the British High Commission in India, Anna Shotbolt, described the Agreement as a "milestone in bilateral trade ties" and encouraged Indian exporters to align with sustainability and quality standards to capture the premium segments of the UK market.

Minister (Economic), High Commission of India in London, Nidhi Mani Tripathi, shared practical insights on emerging opportunities for Indian businesses in the UK, particularly in the food, textiles, and services sectors.

"The event placed strong emphasis on sectoral perspectives through active participation from India's leading Export Promotion Councils. Chairman, APEDA, Abhishek Dev, highlighted the growing demand for Indian agri and processed food products in the UK, noting that CETA provides a gateway for India to tap into niche categories such as ethnic foods, organic produce, and ready-to-eat products. Director General, FIEO, Ajay Sahai, stressed the importance of multi-sector opportunities, urging exporters to look beyond traditional markets and adopt digital tools to reach UK buyers more efficiently," the release said.

On the services front, Chairman of ESC, Veer Sagar, highlighted how India's IT and knowledge-based services can gain a sharper edge under the Agreement, while Director of SEPC, Swati Saraf, noted the potential for creative industries, education, and professional services to diversify India's services exports to the UK.

From the manufacturing and creative sectors, EPC leaders highlighted their industries' strengths. Vice Chairman of GJEPC, Shaunak Parikh, spoke about positioning India's gems and jewellery in the UK's luxury retail landscape, while Additional Executive Director of EPCH, Rajesh Rawat, highlighted how handicrafts and carpets can carve out niche spaces in the premium UK market.

Executive Director of EEPC, Adhip Mitra, underscored the potential of engineering goods and auto components, stressing innovation and compliance as key to success. General Manager of AEPC, Saurabh Kumar, emphasised India's competitiveness in the apparel and textiles sector, noting that CETA can boost exports if exporters align with sustainability and ethical sourcing standards.

The dialogue was further enriched by buyers' perspectives, with General Secretary, Buying Agents Association, Anchal Kansal, stressing the importance of supply chain transparency and timely delivery in sustaining trust with UK buyers. The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and HSBC also shared their views on fostering industry collaborations and building resilient supply chains to deepen India-UK trade.

"The programme concluded with closing remarks from Additional DGFT, CLA New Delhi, Vrunda Manohar Desai, who expressed her gratitude to the speakers and participants while reiterating DGFT's commitment to supporting Indian exporters in leveraging CETA effectively. The outreach programme, compared by the Asst. DGFT, Hemant Kumar, marked a crucial step towards strengthening India-UK trade ties and positioning Indian exporters to make the most of this landmark Agreement," the release noted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)