MoS Satish Chandra Dubey announced the coal gasification scheme is fully open to private sector participation. He assured investors of long-term, 30-year coal linkage support to encourage large-scale investments and promote cost-effective technologies.

Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey on Thursday said the government's coal gasification scheme is fully open to private sector participation and assured investors of long-term coal linkage support to encourage large-scale investments in the sector.

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Addressing a roadshow on coal gasification attended by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, industry leaders, startups, researchers, PSUs and state government representatives, Dubey said the scheme has been designed to provide a "strong and secure foundation" for investments.

Private Sector Participation Encouraged

"This gasification scheme is completely open. Not only government companies, but private companies and the private sector can also participate independently or through joint ventures," Dubey said. He added that the government is willing to support all stakeholders to accelerate the development of the sector.

"Anyone can also come forward by forming a consortium; the government wholeheartedly welcomes you," he said.

Flexible Technology Adoption

Highlighting the flexibility of the scheme, Dubey said the government is not tied to any specific technology and will support the most suitable and cost-effective solutions for Indian coal. "In this scheme, we are not bound to any one specific technology. Whichever technique performs best and most cost-effectively on Indian coal, we will promote that technology," he said, while also referring to technologies developed under the Make in India initiative.

Long-Term Support and Assurances

Dubey also stressed the need to develop coal gasification projects closer to coal production sites to reduce transportation costs and pollution. "Wherever we produce coal, if we carry out gasification there itself, we can also control pollution to some extent," he said.

Seeking to address industry concerns over raw material availability, the minister assured investors that the government would provide long-term coal supply support for approved projects. "We have ensured that, along with your project, you will receive a 30-year coal linkage. The government will provide it, and the coal ministry will provide it," Dubey said.

He further said that incentives provided under the gasification scheme would not impact benefits available under commercial coal mining policies. "Whatever incentives you receive under this scheme will not adversely affect the benefits or rights available under commercial coal mining or any other entitlements," he added.

Call for Collaboration Towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Calling for stronger collaboration between the government and industry, Dubey said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and a developed India by 2047 would require collective efforts from policymakers and entrepreneurs.

"For this, all of us must together build a strong ecosystem where government policies and entrepreneurs work hand in hand," he said. Dubey concluded by urging industry stakeholders to actively participate in the coal gasification initiative and support India's energy sector growth. (ANI)