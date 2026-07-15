India is set to issue its largest-ever Nuclear Island EPC tender worth over Rs 28,000 crore for four 700 MWe reactors at the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, a major boost for the country's indigenous nuclear power expansion.

India is set to issue its largest-ever Nuclear Island Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) tender worth over Rs 28,000 crore for its indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) programme, marking a major step in the country's nuclear power expansion.

According to a social media post by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI), a subsidiary of NPCIL and a joint venture between NPCIL and NTPC Limited, will release the tender inviting bids for the Nuclear Island Mega EPC Package (NIMEP) for the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP) Units 1-4, comprising 4 x 700 MWe reactors.

Boost to Indigenous Manufacturing

NPCIL stated, "The comprehensive package covers engineering, manufacturing, supply, civil construction, installation, testing and commissioning assistance of critical nuclear island systems for four PHWR units of 700 MWe capacity each".

NPCIL said the package, estimated at more than Rs 28,000 crore, is the largest Nuclear Island EPC package ever floated for India's indigenous PHWR programme.

Strengthening Clean Energy Goals

According to NPCIL, the project marks another significant milestone in strengthening India's indigenous nuclear manufacturing ecosystem, promoting advanced engineering capabilities and accelerating the country's clean energy transition.

The corporation said the project will also create significant opportunities for Indian industry to participate in one of the country's largest nuclear infrastructure initiatives.

India's Nuclear Capacity and Future Goals

NPCIL added that the tender reflects the shared commitment towards delivering reliable, low-carbon baseload electricity in support of India's long-term energy security and the national vision of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

As per the government data, the country's installed nuclear power capacity currently stands at 8.78 GW. During 2024-25, nuclear power plants generated 56,681 Million Units of electricity across the country. Nuclear energy has consistently contributed around 3 per cent of India's total electricity generation, with its share standing at 3.1 per cent in 2024-25.

The government also noted that India's nuclear capacity is expected to grow nearly three times in the coming years. With indigenous 700 MW reactors and 1,000 MW reactors being developed through international cooperation, the country's installed nuclear capacity is projected to reach 22.38 GW by 2031-32.

India has also signed Inter-Governmental Agreements (IGAs) on civil nuclear cooperation for peaceful purposes with 18 countries, reflecting growing international confidence in India's nuclear programme. (ANI)