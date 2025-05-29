Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the development of five prototypes for the 5th generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), marking a milestone in the 'Make in India' program and promoting self-reliance in defence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that under the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, the Government, with industry participation plans to develop five prototypes of the 5th generation fighter aircraft, which will later lead to series production.

Addressing the Annual Summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the national capital, Singh said the decision should be considered a milestone in the history of the 'Make in India' programme

The project, he said, will promote self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in the defence field.

Through the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme Execution Model, the private sector will get an opportunity to participate in a mega defence project along with public sector companies for the first time.

"This is a very bold and decisive decision, which will strengthen India's defence capabilities as well as provide depth and new heights to the aerospace sector in this country" Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Singh has approved the AMCA Programme Execution Model, which will significantly enhance India's indigenous defence capabilities and foster a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to execute the programme through industry partnership.

Addressing the plenary event of CII here today, the Defence Minister highlighted the important role being played by the defence sector in India's growth journey by enumerating the feats achieved due to the initiatives taken by the Government in the last decade.

"Ten to eleven years ago, our defence production was approx. Rs 43,000 crore. Today, it has crossed the record figure of Rs 1,46,000 crore, with a contribution of over Rs 32,000 crore by the private sector," he said.

"Our defence exports, which were around Rs 600-700 crore 10 years ago, have surpassed a record figure of Rs 24,000 crore today. Our weapons, systems, sub-systems, components, and services are reaching around 100 countries. Over 16,000 MSMEs, associated with the defence sector, have become the backbone of the supply chain. These companies are not only strengthening our self-reliance journey, but are also providing employment to lakhs of people" he said.

Today, the Union Minister said that India is not only producing fighter aircraft and missile systems, it is also getting ready for New Age Warfare Technology. "We are continuously making headway even in frontier technologies. Our progress in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Defence, Unmanned Systems, and Space-Based Security is being recognised on the global stage. India has the potential to become a development hub for engineering, high precision manufacturing and future technologies," Singh said.

Dubbing the Indian industry as the carrier of the collective aspirations of the nation, the Defence Minister said that only the common efforts and synergy of the Government and the Industry can make India a developed nation by 2047.

He also stressed that, in today's times, the strength of a nation is not evaluated just by its economic index like GDP, foreign investment or export figures, it also depends on the confidence a country can inspire in its citizens and the global community.

“...Today, an atmosphere of uncertainty is visible in the entire world. Conflicts are going on everywhere. Though there can be many reasons for this, but the fundamental reason for today's international uncertainty is lack of trust. On the contrary, if we look at our country, our endeavour has been to create a strong environment of trust between different regions, communities, and economic segments within the country. We have achieved unprecedented success through these efforts...”

"Trust lasts only when a country has the confidence that it can protect its geopolitical interests, ensure the safety of its citizens, and remain stable in the face of future uncertainties. The morale of the nation remains high only when it knows that its today is secure, and tomorrow is safe," Singh said.

At the CII event the service chiefs were felicitated post Operation Sindoor.

"In Operation Sindoor, the people of the whole country have seen, understood and felt the success of the Make in India campaign. Today it has been proved that Make in India is important for both the security and prosperity of India," defence minister said.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.