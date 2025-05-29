Image Credit : Asianet News

EPFO 3.0: If you're employed and have PF deducted monthly, this news is crucial. EPFO's new digital platform, EPFO 3.0, simplifies all PF-related tasks. Here are 5 big changes...

1. Withdraw PF via ATM and UPI

No more forms or long processes! Soon, withdraw PF directly via ATM or UPI apps. This is a huge leap in digital withdrawals, potentially extending to GPF and PPF.