Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India to become third-largest economy by 2027, third-largest stock market by 2030: Report

    A report by Morgan Stanley has forecast that India will surpass Japan and Germany and become the third largest economy by 2027. The country is also on track to have the largest stock market by 2030 following its key investments in technology and energy.
     

    India to become 3rd largest economy by 2027 third largest stock market by 2030 Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 8:58 PM IST

    It is no secret that India has risen to become one of the top economies in the world in recent years. The country's economy also continued to expand even as the world faced challenges from the CoVD-19 epidemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. In the coming ten years, India is expected to contribute one-fifth of the growth in the global economy.

    India's GDP is expected to double from its present $3.4 trillion to $8.5 trillion over the next ten years thanks to annual GDP growth of more than $400 billion, which is only topped by the US and China. Over that time, its percentage of global exports may also quadruple, and the BSE may have yearly growth of 11%, with a market capitalization of $10 trillion in the next ten years. This prediction was made by global investment firm Morgan Stanley. 

    Also Read | Mega Meta layoff: From visa to healthcare pay, how the firm will help fired employees

    As long as the necessary factors are met, India is also expected to have the third-largest economy and stock market in the world by 2027 and 2030, respectively. The Morgan Stanley analysis also predicted that by 2032, India's market capitalization, which is currently $3.4 trillion, will have increased by nearly three times to $11 trillion, ranking third in the world.

    With an average annual increase in gross domestic product of 5.5% during the previous ten years, it was said that India's economy is already the fastest-growing in the world. Global offshore, digitization, and the energy revolution are the three megatrends that are currently paving the way for the nation of more than 1 billion people to see unheard-of economic growth.

    Also Read | 'Russia is an unreliable source': US after India's oil trade comments in Moscow

    According to the report, businesses all around the globe have been outsourcing to India since the early days of the Internet for services like software development, customer care, and business process outsourcing. However, the notion of India serving as the world's back office is currently gaining new impetus as a result of tighter global labour markets and the advent of remote work arrangements. According to Morgan Stanley research, international firms' perceptions of India's investment prospects are at an all-time high.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 8:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mega Meta layoff From visa to healthcare pay how the firm will help fired employees gcw

    Mega Meta layoff: From visa to healthcare pay, how the firm will help fired employees

    Mark Zuckerberg confirms Meta to lay off 11000 employees will pay 4 months of severance gcw

    Mark Zuckerberg confirms Meta to lay off 11,000 employees, will pay 4 months of severance

    Elon Musk net worth falls below USD 200 billion after he sells USD 3 95 billion Tesla shares gcw

    Elon Musk's net worth falls below $200 billion after he sells $3.95 billion Tesla shares

    Meta likely to begin mass layoffs today CEO Zuckerberg says over optimism led to overstaffing gcw

    Meta likely to begin mass layoffs today, CEO Zuckerberg says 'over-optimism led to overstaffing'

    Russia is an unreliable source: US after India's oil trade comments in Moscow - adt

    'Russia is an unreliable source': US after India's oil trade comments in Moscow

    Recent Stories

    football Fans erupt with joy after South Korea's Son Heung-min declares himself fit for Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Fans erupt with joy after South Korea's Son Heung-min declares himself fit for Qatar World Cup 2022

    Rhea Kapoor posted a funny BTS glimpse of 'The Crew' photoshoot, featuring Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon sur

    Rhea Kapoor posted a funny BTS glimpse of 'The Crew' photoshoot,featuring Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan mentor Hayden would like to play against India in final snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan mentor Hayden would like to play against India in final

    SEXY Pictures: 13 times NFL legend Tom Brady ex-wife Gisele Bundchen flaunted her washboard abs in bikinis and more snt

    SEXY Pictures: 13 times Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen flaunted her washboard abs in bikinis and more

    Gujarat Election 2022 Former CM Vijay Rupani will not contest gcw

    Gujarat Election 2022: Former CM Vijay Rupani will not contest

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon