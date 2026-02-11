India is the 'Country of the Year' at BIOFACH Germany 2026, the world's top organic products trade fair. APEDA is showcasing India's agricultural heritage and its role as a key global supplier of high-quality organic goods.

India marked a significant presence as the "Country of the Year" at the inaugural of BIOFACH Germany 2026, the world's leading trade fair for organic products, held on February 10 at Nuremberg, Germany, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is organising India's participation with a prominent and high-impact presence, highlighting the country's rich agricultural heritage and its growing stature as a reliable global supplier of organic products. "Trade visitors are being provided insights into Indian organic products, value creation models and partnership opportunities, as per the ministry"

Inaugural Ceremony Highlights India's Organic Leadership

At the inaugural ceremony of BIOFACH 2026, attended by Federal Minister of Agriculture, Food and Regional Identity, Government of Germany, Alois Rainer; Director-General, Agriculture and Rural Development, European Commission, Elisabeth Werner; and other delegates from leading organic-producing countries, Secretary, Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, highlighted India's position as one of the world's leading producers of organic products.

Call for Stronger India-EU Trade Ties

He underlined the key amendments made in India's organic regulation, the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), which further strengthen the credibility of India's organic framework. He also emphasised the complementarities between India and the European Union bloc, noting their combined demographic and economic strength. Referring to the successful conclusion of negotiations of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, he stated that the agreement would enhance bilateral trade and investment ties, strengthen resilient supply chains and support sustainable growth. He also called for the early conclusion of the Mutual Recognition Agreement on organics between India and the European Union to further expand organic trade.

India's Growing Role in Global Organic Ecosystem

India's participation as "Country of the Year" at BIOFACH Germany 2026 underscores its growing role in the global organic ecosystem.

"With a rapidly expanding organic sector, India continues to supply high-quality, sustainably produced products meeting stringent international standards. Through focused initiatives and market-oriented support, APEDA remains committed to enabling Indian exporters to effectively respond to evolving global demand and contribute to a dependable and sustainable organic food basket for the world." (ANI)