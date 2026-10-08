A Nasscom report finds Voice AI is delivering business results, with 30% of scaled firms seeing revenue growth and 61% cutting costs by over 20%. This success is driving further investment, with most expecting returns within two years.

Voice AI Delivers Measurable Business Outcomes

Thirty per cent of scaled organisations report a positive impact on their revenue due to Voice AI, marking a decisive shift from early experimentation toward measurable business outcomes, according to the India Voice AI Readiness 2026 report released by Nasscom in partnership with Krisp. Voice AI refers to artificial intelligence technology that automates real-time, two-way spoken phone conversations. Instead of using rigid touch-tone menus or basic text chatbots, Voice AI listens to callers in natural language, understands intent, accesses backend business systems, and replies with a human-like voice.

The study reported that 61 per cent of organisations record more than a 20 per cent reduction in cost per eligible interaction. Efficiency gains are prompting enterprises to expand investments, with 68 per cent realising returns within six to 24 months and two-thirds expecting their Voice AI allocations to rise by up to 50 per cent over the next two years.

While 31 per cent of surveyed entities have progressed to limited production, only 13 per cent have scaled deployments across multiple customer journeys, led by the BFSI, telecom, e-commerce, retail, and logistics sectors. Adoption is also moving beyond bilingual systems, with over one-third of organisations supporting at least three Indian languages in production.

Transforming India's BPM Sector

Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom, noted that the technology is transforming the business process management ecosystem into outcome-focused operations.

"Voice AI is creating a significant opportunity for India’s BPM sector to move beyond traditional voice operations towards AI-enabled, multilingual customer operations with greater ownership of outcomes," Nambiar said. "As organisations move from pilots to production, the opportunity will increasingly lie in building capabilities around multilingual performance, workflow integration, governance and continuous optimisation, areas that can strengthen India’s role in serving global customer operations," he added.

Domestic linguistic diversity is serving as a launchpad for broader international reach. Among organisations with broader Indian-language capabilities, 39 per cent identify global or multi-region customer operations as a major opportunity, targeting regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Africa as language models expand.

India: A Proving Ground for Global Scale

Davit Baghdasaryan, Co-Founder and CEO of Krisp, pointed out that operational resilience under demanding real-world conditions remains the critical benchmark for enterprise readiness.

"The future of Voice AI will be defined not by how many languages a system supports, but by how reliably it performs in real-world conversations," Baghdasaryan said. "India’s multilingual, multi-accent and often noisy contact center environment makes it one of the most demanding markets for Voice AI, and a proving ground for technology built to operate at global scale," he added.

"With 63% of organisations ranking language accuracy among their top three Voice AI spending priorities, the industry is recognising that performance starts with how clearly people are heard and understood," Baghdasaryan said, adding that organisations that succeed in India remain well positioned to serve customer operations globally. (ANI)