According to MeitY data, India's Software Technology Park (STP) unit exports are estimated to grow by 21.56% to over Rs 7.73 lakh crore in FY 2025-26. However, total investment by these units saw a decline during the same period.

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): India's Software Technology Park (STP) units recorded estimated exports of over Rs 7.73 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, registering a 21.56 per cent increase from Rs 6.36 lakh crore in FY 2023-24, according to data shared by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

The data showed that exports by STP units stood at Rs 7,73,898.97 (estimated) crore in FY 2025-26, compared with Rs 6,36,619.87 crore in FY 2023-24.

About the STP Scheme

The Software Technology Park (STP) Scheme is a key government initiative to expand India's IT sector and promote software and IT-enabled services (IT/ITeS) exports. "STP Scheme is a 100% export-oriented scheme to promote software and IT-enabled services (IT/ITeS) exports from India and STPI has been providing Statutory Services on a single-window Clearance System under STP Scheme," the release said.

Consistent Export Growth

As per export-import data shared by the Ministry, India's exports from STP units rose 21.57 per cent, from Rs 6,36,619.87 crore in FY 2023-24 to Rs 7,73,898.97 crore in FY 2025-26. Notably, exports increased consistently from Rs 6,36,619.87 crore in FY 2023-24 to Rs 6,88,194.11 crore in FY 2024-25 and further to Rs 7,73,898.97 crore in FY 2025-26.

Investment and Import Trends

However total investment reported by STP units declined from Rs 10,709.92 crore in FY 2023-24 to Rs 8,870.78 crore in FY 2024-25 and further to Rs 7,362.86 crore in FY 2025-26. At the same time, imports by STP units stood at Rs 9,947.47 crore in FY 2023-24, Rs 9,482.27 crore in FY 2024-25 and Rs 9,960.26 crore in FY 2025-26.

STP Unit Statistics

Additionally, the number of STP units stood at 2,059 in FY 2023-24, declined marginally to 2,042 in FY 2024-25, and increased to 2,125 in FY 2025-26.

The number of STP units registered with STPI increased to 2,125 in FY 2025-26 from 2,059 in FY 2023-24, with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu leading with 391 units each, followed by Maharashtra with 367 and Telangana with 280 units.

State-wise Export Performance

State-wise exports by STP units registered with STPI during the last three years were led by Karnataka at Rs 3,50,184.78 crore, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 1,62,594.11 crore and Telangana at Rs 1,13,101.83 crore as per the data. (ANI)